To the Members of Samruddhi Realty Limited Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Samruddhi Realty Limited (‘the Company) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, (hereinafter referred to as ‘Financial Statements).

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in sub-section 5 of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘‘the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relavant Rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation -and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements Et plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including assessment of risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud, or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the entitys preparation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures, that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entitys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and reasonableness of accounting estimates made by the companys board, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on these financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2018;

(b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, Including other comprehensive income for the year ended on that date;

(c) In the case of the Statement of Cash Flows, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date; and

(d) In the case of the Statement of Changes in Equity, of the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order") and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

( c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss Including other Comprehensive income, Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) read with relavant Rules framed thereunder.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2018, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018, from being appointed as a Director in terms of sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge fit belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(v)The Company has no pending litigations as per the information furnished to us ;

(ii) The Company has not entered into any derivative transactions as per the information furnished to us

(iii) The company is not liable to transfer any amount to Investor Education And Protection Fund

Annexure-A to the Auditors Report

1 (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and

situation of fixed assets.

(b) A substantial portion of the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. We are informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c ) According to the information given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, it has no immovable properties in its name.

2 We are informed that inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year and also at the end of the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

3 Other than for interest free amounts advanced in the normal course of business- to the tune of Rs. 36,69,833/- to three entities, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act"). According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no specific covenants with regard to interest/ repayment of such advances and the Company has not demanded repayment of such advances during the year, thus, there is no overdue amount and there has been no default on the part of the entities to whom the money has been given.

4 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act,with respect to the loans and investments made.

5 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

6 The Companys services have not been specified under sub-section(1) of section 148 of the companies Act. Hence the company does not have any statutory Obligation to maintain cost records.

7 (a) According to the records, information and explanations, provided to us, the Company is generally

regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed amounts including Provident fund, Employees state insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax, Cess, Service tax and other Statutory dues applicable to it and no undisputed amounts payable were outstanding as at March 31, 2018 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable other than as mentioned below:-

Particulars Amount (Rs.) Service Tax 7,25,871 Tax Deducted at source 22,19,096 Income Tax 55,50,863 Total 84,95,830

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues on income-tax, Provident fund, Wealth tax, Service tax and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8 Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institution, bank, Government or debenture holders, Other than as mentioned below

Particulars Amount (Rs.) Financial Institutions (Due for upto 8 months) 5,60,26,269 Debentures (Due for upto 11 months) 15,25,22,606 Total 20,85,48,874

9 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, on an overall basis, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.The company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer(including debt instruments).

10 According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by

its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. i

11 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has paid managerial remuneration during the year with the requisite approvals mandated by the provision of Sec 197 read with Schedule 5 of Companies Act 2013.

12 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not apllicable.

13 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14 According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

15 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable

16 The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure-B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Samruddhi Realty Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note pn Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.