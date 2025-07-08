iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Samruddhi Realty Ltd Share Price Live

4.8
(4.58%)
Aug 23, 2018|02:40:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.8
  • Day's High4.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.59
  • Day's Low4.8
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)9.9
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.67
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.85
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Samruddhi Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

4.8

Prev. Close

4.59

Turnover(Lac.)

9.9

Day's High

4.8

Day's Low

4.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

15.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.85

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Samruddhi Realty Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Samruddhi Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Samruddhi Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:03 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.85%

Non-Promoter- 30.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Samruddhi Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

10.09

10.09

10.09

10.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.73

5.82

6.21

4.41

Net Worth

15.82

15.91

16.3

14.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

3.08

13.31

47.61

49.78

yoy growth (%)

-76.82

-72.02

-4.35

-2.02

Raw materials

82.61

22.51

25.89

14.07

As % of sales

2,676.56

169.05

54.39

28.28

Employee costs

-3.27

-2.69

-5.18

-4.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.03

0.37

2.84

3.28

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.51

-0.75

-1.24

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.74

-1.05

-1.24

Working capital

6.91

19.81

23.71

8.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-76.82

-72.02

-4.35

-2.02

Op profit growth

5.5

8.95

45.02

-18.47

EBIT growth

15.06

7.05

51.96

-16.75

Net profit growth

-63.76

-120.81

-11.69

-36.8

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013

Gross Sales

3.09

13.32

47.61

49.78

26.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.09

13.32

47.61

49.78

26.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.53

1.4

1.8

1.54

0.44

View Annually Results

Samruddhi Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.8

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.85

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.35

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.5

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,858.95

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Samruddhi Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

V R Manjunath

Additional Director

Hemang D Rawal

Company Secretary

Devika Priyadarsini

Independent Director

Arumugam Thirumurugan

Additional Director

Vanaja Thirumurugan

Registered Office

2nd Floor No-1 Tate Lane,

Richmond Road Cross,

Karnataka - 560025

Tel: -

Website: http://www.samruddhirealty.com

Email: cssamruddhi@samruddhirealty.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

Samruddhi Realty Limited was incorporated on 28th November 2003. The Company is engaged in the business of Construction and Real Estate Development. Apart from this, the Company develops residential p...
Read More

Reports by Samruddhi Realty Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Samruddhi Realty Ltd share price today?

The Samruddhi Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Samruddhi Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samruddhi Realty Ltd is ₹4.85 Cr. as of 23 Aug ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Samruddhi Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Samruddhi Realty Ltd is 0 and 0.31 as of 23 Aug ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Samruddhi Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samruddhi Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samruddhi Realty Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Aug ‘18

What is the CAGR of Samruddhi Realty Ltd?

Samruddhi Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -32.82%, 3 Years at -47.93%, 1 Year at -69.72%, 6 Month at -45.27%, 3 Month at -23.93% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Samruddhi Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Samruddhi Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.85 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Samruddhi Realty Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.