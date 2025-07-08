Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹4.8
Prev. Close₹4.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.9
Day's High₹4.8
Day's Low₹4.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹15.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10.09
10.09
10.09
10.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.73
5.82
6.21
4.41
Net Worth
15.82
15.91
16.3
14.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
3.08
13.31
47.61
49.78
yoy growth (%)
-76.82
-72.02
-4.35
-2.02
Raw materials
82.61
22.51
25.89
14.07
As % of sales
2,676.56
169.05
54.39
28.28
Employee costs
-3.27
-2.69
-5.18
-4.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.03
0.37
2.84
3.28
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.51
-0.75
-1.24
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.74
-1.05
-1.24
Working capital
6.91
19.81
23.71
8.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-76.82
-72.02
-4.35
-2.02
Op profit growth
5.5
8.95
45.02
-18.47
EBIT growth
15.06
7.05
51.96
-16.75
Net profit growth
-63.76
-120.81
-11.69
-36.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
3.09
13.32
47.61
49.78
26.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.09
13.32
47.61
49.78
26.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.53
1.4
1.8
1.54
0.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
842.8
|115.29
|2,08,619.27
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,374.85
|62.66
|1,37,216.06
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.35
|0
|71,516.29
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,310.5
|82.7
|69,593.68
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,858.95
|39.19
|67,591.84
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
V R Manjunath
Additional Director
Hemang D Rawal
Company Secretary
Devika Priyadarsini
Independent Director
Arumugam Thirumurugan
Additional Director
Vanaja Thirumurugan
2nd Floor No-1 Tate Lane,
Richmond Road Cross,
Karnataka - 560025
Tel: -
Website: http://www.samruddhirealty.com
Email: cssamruddhi@samruddhirealty.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
Samruddhi Realty Limited was incorporated on 28th November 2003. The Company is engaged in the business of Construction and Real Estate Development. Apart from this, the Company develops residential p...
Reports by Samruddhi Realty Ltd
