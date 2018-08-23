Samruddhi Realty Ltd Management Discussions

FORWARD LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

The statements in this report describing the Companys objectives, estimations, expectations or projections, outlook etc., may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Rules, Laws and Regulations. Actual results may vary from such expectations, projections etc., whether express or implied. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events over which the Company has no direct control.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

The Indian real estate has come a long way and is today one of the fastest markets in the world. Real estate in India is being recognized as an infrastructure service that is driving the economic growth engine of the country. It has a huge multiplier effect on the economy and therefore, is a big driver of economic growth. It is the second largest employment-generating sector after agriculture. Real estate sector contributed to 11 % to Indias GDP by the year 2020. However, the real estate industry, 2016 saw the biggest changes in decades, especially on the policy front. Some of the biggest game-changing polices like GST and RERA

Indias real estate sector is projected to reach USD 180 billion by 2020 from USD 126 billion in 2015, according to a joint report by CREDAI and JLL. Investment inflows in the housing sector since 2014 have been Rs 59,000 crore, about 47 per cent of the total invested money in real estate, it said. The report also said that the contribution of the residential segment to the GDP would almost double to 11 per cent by 2020.

The mood at home may not be upbeat so far, but, the charm of Indias real estate has only doubled among outsiders. According to the Economic Survey 2017-18 that was tabled in Parliament on January 29 by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the sector attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) worth $257 million in the second half of 2017. While noting that the foreign investment made in the second half of 2017 is double the FDI real estate attracted in the entire 2016, the Survey noted that the sector has started showing signs of improvement.

The outlook of foreign investors towards the sector must have got more positive after the arrival of the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016. The law would, the Survey expects, work its magic domestically, too, as things progress.

"With the enactment of Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016, it is anticipated that accountability would lead to higher growth across the real estate value chain, while compulsory disclosures and registrations would ensure transparency," says the Survey.

Revealing data for the governments Housing-for-AII-by-2022 mission, the Survey notes that the government has sanctioned over 3.1 million houses in urban India under its Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Of these, about 0.4 million houses have been built while about 1.6 million houses are at various stages of construction. The Survey, however, points out that aggressively building is not the answer-the rentals and the vacancy rates must be taken into account while doing so. There is also a need to pay more attention to contract enforcement, property rights and spatial distribution of housing supply versus demand, the Survey says.

OPPORTUNITIES

Union Budget 2018 proposes several positive measures for the real estate sector. This will boost both housing demand and supply significantly in the affordable housing space.

Growing requirements of space from sectors such as education, healthcare and tourism provide opportunities in the real estate sector with IT parks, retail, hospitality, special economic zones, financial services, telecom and other new age sectors taking centre stage will continue providing tremendous room for growth in commercial office space.

Urban population has been increasing the urbanization and growing household income are some of the major factors that influence demand for residential real estate and growth in the retail sector. The RERA Act has brought about major changes thus leading to increase in transparency in the Real Estate sector. ,

THREATS

Depressed demand, together with increased construction costs - both material and labour which has been putting pressure on the cost of projects and profit margins.

Any adverse move by the banking sector towards the lending policy on the real estate loans may increase the cost of borrowing.

The delay in approvals of project and amendments in the various Rules and Regulations can adversely impact new launches and increase in the cost of the projects. Retrospective applicability of policy changes may impact profitability.

Lack of supporting infrastructure such as roads, highways, electricity, etc. that can hamper the growth of real estate as it thrives on availability of good infrastructure.

Acute shortage of skilled workforce at all levels.

Non-availability of land within city limits along with rising land and construction costs, making affordable housing projects unviable.

Low focus on housing for EWS and LIG segment from the developer fraternity owing to lack of effective policy framework.

The lengthy and complex approval process leads to a high gestation period which eventually results in project cost escalation by 20-30 percent.

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company has mainly one reportable business segment. Hence no further disclosure is required under Accounting Standard (AS) 17 on Segment Reporting.

OUTLOOK

The real estate and construction sectors as a matter of fact have always been an attractive investment option, and with the additional support of the new rules and regulations by the government, it has resulted in significant growth in the residential Real Estate. The government has always had a major influence on the real estate sentiments of the investors and now with a stable government at centre we are hopeful that the lost confidence shall be revived.

An initiative taken by the Government for benefiting the people with various changes in the real estate sector has led to increase in the demand of real estate.

The real estate industry is maturing. Until 2014, it was unregulated, fragmented and highly inefficient. Though 2016 will bring in regulation, it will remain fragmented and moderately inefficient. We could see it will become a well-regulated, consolidated and moderately efficient industry by around 2020. Growth in the Indian economy will definitely see favourable reflection in the real estate sector, as well.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Companys ability to foresee and manage business risks is crucial in achieving favourable results. While the management of the company is positive about companys long term outlook, we are subject to few risks and uncertainties as given below

MARKET PRICE FLUCTUATION

The performance of the company may be affected by the sales at a price which are driven by prevailing market conditions, the nature and location of the projects.

PRICE RISK OF THE INPUTS

The primary building materials like steel and cement are subject to price volatility due to general economic conditions, competition, production levels, transportation costs and domestic and import duties and any adverse impact of rise in input cost will have impact on the profitability of the Company.

DEVELOPMENT RISK

Development depends on several factors which include receipt of required approvals, weather conditions; labour availability, material shortages etc and any of these factor may have an adverse impact on execution.

ECONOMIC RISK

Any adverse change in any macroeconomic variables like GDP growth, interest rates, inflation, changes in tax, trade, fiscal and monetary policies etc. may adversely impact the Companys business, profitability and financial condition.

HEALTH AND SAFETY RISKS

Real estate Companies constantly face the risk of injury or illness to the Companys or third parties construction workers.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has proper and adequate system of internal control procedure commensurate with its size and nature of the business so as to ensure that all assets are safeguarded from loss, damage or disposition and ensure that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly and adequately. All operations parameters are periodically monitored and strengthened. The Company continuously upgrades these systems in line with best accounting practices. The internal control system is further supplemented by a programme of internal audit conducted by an independent Chartered Accountant. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors reviews the effectiveness of internal controls and suggests improvements for strengthening them whenever required.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The total income of the Company for the current year is Rs. 5,61,68,878/ - as against Rs. 14,71,72,468/- during the previous year. The Company has suffered loss of Rs. 13,55,263/ -during the current year as against loss of Rs. 37,40,082/ - in the previous year. The EPS for the current year is nil during the year.

DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT

Employees are the key to achieve the Companys objectives and strategies. The Company provides to the employees a fair and equitable work environment and support with a view to develop their capabilities leaving them with the freedom to act and to take responsibilities for the tasks assigned. The Company strongly believes that its team of capable and committed manpower, which is its core strength, is the key factor behind its achievements, success and future growth.

We are continuously working to create and nurture an organization that is highly motivated, result oriented and adaptable to the changing business environment. The industrial relations remained cordial during the year.