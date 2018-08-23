Samruddhi Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10.09
10.09
10.09
10.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.73
5.82
6.21
4.41
Net Worth
15.82
15.91
16.3
14.5
Minority Interest
Debt
95.65
93.42
72.6
47.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
111.47
109.33
88.9
62.47
Fixed Assets
0.51
1.2
1.72
2.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.47
0.44
0.47
0.38
Networking Capital
110.08
97.65
73.97
49.27
Inventories
200.2
114.18
84.22
58.32
Inventory Days
23,673.38
3,129.32
645.63
427.59
Sundry Debtors
24.17
39.54
23.06
31.82
Debtor Days
2,858.07
1,083.66
176.77
233.3
Other Current Assets
18.25
28.6
24.56
20.07
Sundry Creditors
-54.34
-14.67
-14.8
-12.54
Creditor Days
6,425.63
402.05
113.45
91.94
Other Current Liabilities
-78.2
-70
-43.07
-48.4
Cash
0.4
10.04
12.73
10.59
Total Assets
111.47
109.34
88.9
62.47
