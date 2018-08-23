Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
3.08
13.31
47.61
49.78
yoy growth (%)
-76.82
-72.02
-4.35
-2.02
Raw materials
82.61
22.51
25.89
14.07
As % of sales
2,676.56
169.05
54.39
28.28
Employee costs
-3.27
-2.69
-5.18
-4.35
As % of sales
106.15
20.27
10.88
8.75
Other costs
-68.37
-19.81
-56.1
-51.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,215.16
148.77
117.83
102.59
Operating profit
14.05
13.31
12.22
8.42
OPM
455.24
100.01
25.67
16.93
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.51
-0.75
-1.24
Interest expense
-16.3
-13.82
-10.41
-5.44
Other income
2.53
1.39
1.79
1.53
Profit before tax
0.03
0.37
2.84
3.28
Taxes
-0.16
-0.74
-1.05
-1.24
Tax rate
-520.83
-200.56
-36.89
-38.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.13
-0.37
1.79
2.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.13
-0.37
1.79
2.03
yoy growth (%)
-63.76
-120.81
-11.69
-36.8
NPM
-4.39
-2.8
3.77
4.08
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.