Samruddhi Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.8
(4.58%)
Aug 23, 2018|02:40:48 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

3.08

13.31

47.61

49.78

yoy growth (%)

-76.82

-72.02

-4.35

-2.02

Raw materials

82.61

22.51

25.89

14.07

As % of sales

2,676.56

169.05

54.39

28.28

Employee costs

-3.27

-2.69

-5.18

-4.35

As % of sales

106.15

20.27

10.88

8.75

Other costs

-68.37

-19.81

-56.1

-51.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,215.16

148.77

117.83

102.59

Operating profit

14.05

13.31

12.22

8.42

OPM

455.24

100.01

25.67

16.93

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.51

-0.75

-1.24

Interest expense

-16.3

-13.82

-10.41

-5.44

Other income

2.53

1.39

1.79

1.53

Profit before tax

0.03

0.37

2.84

3.28

Taxes

-0.16

-0.74

-1.05

-1.24

Tax rate

-520.83

-200.56

-36.89

-38.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.13

-0.37

1.79

2.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.13

-0.37

1.79

2.03

yoy growth (%)

-63.76

-120.81

-11.69

-36.8

NPM

-4.39

-2.8

3.77

4.08

