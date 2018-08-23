iifl-logo
Samruddhi Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Aug 23, 2018|02:40:48 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.03

0.37

2.84

3.28

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.51

-0.75

-1.24

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.74

-1.05

-1.24

Working capital

6.91

19.81

23.71

8.06

Other operating items

Operating

6.53

18.91

24.74

8.85

Capital expenditure

-2.73

-0.12

0.25

0.05

Free cash flow

3.8

18.79

24.99

8.91

Equity raised

11.68

12.4

8.82

9.34

Investing

0

0

0.01

-0.01

Financing

38.73

71.98

57.25

39.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.61

Net in cash

54.21

103.18

91.08

58.46

