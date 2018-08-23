Samruddhi Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.03
0.37
2.84
3.28
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.51
-0.75
-1.24
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.74
-1.05
-1.24
Working capital
6.91
19.81
23.71
8.06
Other operating items
Operating
6.53
18.91
24.74
8.85
Capital expenditure
-2.73
-0.12
0.25
0.05
Free cash flow
3.8
18.79
24.99
8.91
Equity raised
11.68
12.4
8.82
9.34
Investing
0
0
0.01
-0.01
Financing
38.73
71.98
57.25
39.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.61
Net in cash
54.21
103.18
91.08
58.46
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.