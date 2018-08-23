Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-76.82
-72.02
-4.35
85.49
Op profit growth
5.5
8.95
45.02
42.27
EBIT growth
15.06
7.05
51.96
45.61
Net profit growth
-63.76
-120.81
-11.69
11.08
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
455.24
100.01
25.67
16.93
EBIT margin
529.38
106.63
27.85
17.53
Net profit margin
-4.39
-2.8
3.77
4.08
RoCE
14.8
14.32
17.52
17.87
RoNW
-0.21
-0.58
2.91
4.54
RoA
-0.03
-0.09
0.59
1.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
1.78
2.02
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.6
Cash EPS
-0.37
-0.88
1.02
0.78
Book value per share
15.67
15.76
16.14
14.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
17.13
19
P/CEPS
-18.32
-12.62
29.67
48.77
P/B
0.43
0.7
1.88
2.67
EV/EBIDTA
6.16
6.42
6.46
7.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
29.98
Tax payout
-520.83
-200.56
-36.89
-38.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
3,766.81
857.83
210.35
170.72
Inventory days
18,587.51
2,718.76
546.35
294.19
Creditor days
1,148.54
34,84,918.68
-140.99
-82.88
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1
-1.02
-1.27
-1.6
Net debt / equity
6.02
5.24
3.67
2.57
Net debt / op. profit
6.77
6.25
4.89
4.43
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
2,676.56
169.05
54.39
28.28
Employee costs
-106.15
-20.27
-10.88
-8.75
Other costs
-2,215.16
-148.77
-117.83
-102.59
