iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Samruddhi Realty Ltd Key Ratios

4.8
(4.58%)
Aug 23, 2018|02:40:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Samruddhi Realty Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-76.82

-72.02

-4.35

85.49

Op profit growth

5.5

8.95

45.02

42.27

EBIT growth

15.06

7.05

51.96

45.61

Net profit growth

-63.76

-120.81

-11.69

11.08

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

455.24

100.01

25.67

16.93

EBIT margin

529.38

106.63

27.85

17.53

Net profit margin

-4.39

-2.8

3.77

4.08

RoCE

14.8

14.32

17.52

17.87

RoNW

-0.21

-0.58

2.91

4.54

RoA

-0.03

-0.09

0.59

1.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

1.78

2.02

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.6

Cash EPS

-0.37

-0.88

1.02

0.78

Book value per share

15.67

15.76

16.14

14.36

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

17.13

19

P/CEPS

-18.32

-12.62

29.67

48.77

P/B

0.43

0.7

1.88

2.67

EV/EBIDTA

6.16

6.42

6.46

7.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

29.98

Tax payout

-520.83

-200.56

-36.89

-38.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

3,766.81

857.83

210.35

170.72

Inventory days

18,587.51

2,718.76

546.35

294.19

Creditor days

1,148.54

34,84,918.68

-140.99

-82.88

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1

-1.02

-1.27

-1.6

Net debt / equity

6.02

5.24

3.67

2.57

Net debt / op. profit

6.77

6.25

4.89

4.43

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

2,676.56

169.05

54.39

28.28

Employee costs

-106.15

-20.27

-10.88

-8.75

Other costs

-2,215.16

-148.77

-117.83

-102.59

Samruddhi Realty : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Samruddhi Realty Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.