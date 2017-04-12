Dear Member(s),

We have pleasure in presenting the Fifteenth Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the audited results for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2018.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Figures in Rs.)

PARTICULARS STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 TOTAL REVENUE 56168878 147172468 56168878 147172468 Operating Expenditure (109654542) (15439) (109654542) (15439) Depreciation & Amortisation 2418628 5178307 2418628 5178307 Finance Cost 163082772 138290504 163082770 138290504 Total Expenditure 55846838 143453378 55846838 143453378 Earnings before Exceptional Items and Tax 322040 3719090 322040 3719090 Profit Before Tax 322040 3719090 322040 3719090 Tax Expenses 2014346 3183689 2014346 3183689 Current Tax - 3951190 - 3951190 Deffered Tax (337043) 324293 (337043) 324293 Profit after Tax (1355263) (3740082) (1355263) (3740082)

Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, the provisions of the IND-AS Accounting System are applicable to the Company.

BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS

A. BUSINESS OVERVIEW

The Company is engaged in the business of Real Estate Development. The Company develops residential projects. There was no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year under review.

B. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Standalone

During the Financial year 2017-18, the Company on standalone basis earned total revenues of Rs. 5,61,68,878/- as compared to Rs. 14,71,72,468/-. The profit before tax was Rs. 3,22,040/- as against 37,19,090/- in the previous year and loss after tax was Rs. (13,55,263) as against Rs. (37,40,082) in the previous year.

Consolidated

The consolidated revenues of the Company during the Financial year 2017-18 were 5,61,68,878/-, as compared to Rs. 14,71,72,468/-. The profit before tax was Rs. 3,22,040/- as against 37,19,090/- in the previous year and loss after tax was Rs. (13,55,263) as against Rs. (37,40,082) in the previous year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

There is no amount proposed to be transferred to the General Reserve.

DIVIDEND

The Company is planning for increase business exposure which would help to improve overall Return on Capital Employed and would add value to the shareholders wealth. The Board believes that, conserving and investing the Companys capital in high return investment opportunities currently available, insteadof distributing it as a dividend will maximize shareholder value creation. The Company has suffered a loss and the Directors have therefore not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended March 31st, 2018.

C. OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW

During the year under review the Company is marching towards completion of all its running projects and till then the Company has no plans to start any new project(s).

SHARE CAPITAL

The authorized share capital of the Company is Rs. 20,00,00,000 out of which Rs. 10,09,44,000 is the subscribed capital of the Company divided into 10094400 shares of Rs. 10 each.

Samruddhi Realty Limited is a public Company and its shares are listed on the BSE Limited.

CHANGES IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year under review, there was following additions and reductions to the Board of Directors of the Company:

Reductions

Mrs. Sushma Thirunalpalya Somashekarappa Independent Director resigned from the Board of Directors effective from 28th August, 2017.

Mr. Praveen Narayanaswamy Independent Director resigned from the Board of Directors effective from 05.10.2017 Mr. Hemang D Rawal Managing Director of the Company resigned from the Board of Directors effective from 19.09.2017

Mr. Ravindra M Madhudi Whole Time Director of the Company resigned from the Board of Directors effective from

30.03.2018.

Additions

Mr. Arumugam Thirumurugan was appointed as Independent Director of the Company effective from 26.09.2017 Mr. Madhusudhan Navaneetham was appointed as Additional Executive Director of the Company effective Mrs. Vanaja Thirumurgan was appointed as Additional Non Executive Director effective from 12.03.2018.

Mr. Siraj Syed Ismail was appointed as Additional Executive Director of the Company effective from 23.03.2018.

Further, Mr. Dharmesh Kuvalekar Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company resigned from his position effective from 21.04.2017. Ms Devika Priyadarsini joined as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel in the position vacated by Mr. Dharmesh Kuvalekar.

CHANGES IN SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATE AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

The Company has one wholly owned subsidiary viz., Samruddhi Gruha Nirman Private Limited. There are three associate companies viz., Samruddhi Real Assets Private Limited, Studio 3 Planners Private Limited and Samruddhi Infratech (India) Private Limited. There are no joint venture companies within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

As required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and Section 129 of the Companies Act the consolidated financial statements have been prepared by the Companyiin accordance with the applicable accounting standards and form part of the Annual Report. A statement containing the salient features of the Financial Statements of the subsidiaries, and associate companies of the Company in Form AOC-1 as required under Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 form part of the notes to the consolidated financial statements.

The Company shall provide a copy of the financial statements of its subsidiary company to the members of the Company on their request. The financial statements of its subsidiary company will also be kept open for inspection by any members at the registered office of the Company during business hours of the Company.

SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS/COURTS

During the year under review, there were no significant or material orders passed by regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES

A. COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

As on 31st March, 2018, the Board of Directors of the Company comprised of six Directors of which three were Executive Directors and three were Non-Executive Directors. The composition of the Board of Directors is in compliance with Regulation 17 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Company has received necessary declarations from the Independent Directors stating that they meet the criteria of independence as specified in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 of the Listing Regulations.

B. MEETINGS

During the year under review, the Board of Directors met 20 times on the following dates.

12.04.2017, 02.05.2017, 01.06.2017, 17.06.2017, 10.07.2017, 08.08.2017, 09.08.2017, 22.08.2017, 19.09.2017,

05.10.2017, 25.10.2017, 01.11.2017, 27.11.2017, 15.12.2017, 04.01.2018, 02.03.2018, 12.03.2018, 22.03.2018,

23.03.2018, 30.03.2018.

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on 31.03.2018.

C. RECONSTITUTION OF COMMITTEES OF BOARD

Consequent to resignation Mrs. Sushma Thirunalpalya Somashekarappa, Mr. Praveen Narayanaswamy, Mr. Hemang D Rawal and Mr. Ravindra M Madhudi members of the either of the Committees has led to reconstitution of the Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

A detailed note on the Committee of the Board of Directors is given in the Corporate Governance Report forming a part of Annual Report.

D. PERFORMNACE EVALUATION

In terms of Section 134 (3) (p) read with Articles VII and VIII of the Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance and that of its statutory committees viz. Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee and that of individual Directors.

The Board also assessed the performance and potential of each of the Independent Directors with a view to maximising their contribution to the Board. As envisaged by the Act, the Independent Directors at a meeting conducted, reviewed the performance of the Chairman of the Board. At the same meeting, the review of the Executive Directors was also carried out.

E. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2018, the Board of Directors hereby confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the Djrectors had selected such accounting policies and applied consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on March 31, 2018 and of the profits of the Company for the year;

c) proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the annual accounts of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) internal financial controls have been laid down to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

AUDIT RELATED MATTERS

A. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company has a duly constituted Audit Committee. The composition of the Committee as on 31st March, 2018 was:

1. Mr. Arumugam Thirumurugan (Independent Director) Chairman 2. Mrs. Vanaja Thirumurugan (Additional Independent Director) Member 3. Mr. Siraj Syed Ismail (Additional Executive Director) Member

The terms of reference, powers, role and responsibilities of the Audit Committee are in accordance with the requirements mandated under Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations.

During the period under review, the advice and suggestions recommended by the Audit,Committee were duly considered and accepted by the Board of Directors. There was no instances of noh acceptance of such recommendations.

B. STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Statutory Auditors expressed an unmodified opinion in the Audit Reports in respect of the audited financial statements for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2018. There are no qualifications or adverse marks in the Statutory Auditors Report which require any explanation from the Board of Directors.

The present Statutory Auditors, M/s. K. Gopalkrishnan & Co., Chartered Accountants, Bangalore were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to conduct the Statutory Audit for the period ended 31stMarch, 2018. M/s. K. Gopalkrishnan & Co., Chartered Accountants hold office until the conclusion of the 17thAGM of the Company in the Calendar year 2020 (subject to ratification of the appointment by the members at every AGM). The company has obtained a certificate from M/s. K. Gopalkrishnan & Co., Chartered Accountants to the effect that their proposed re-appointment, if made, would be in accordance and conformity with the specified limits.

Necessary resolution for re-appointment of the said Auditors is included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting for seeking approval of members.

C. SECRETARIAL AUDIT

The Secretarial Audit for the year ended on 31st March, 2018 was conducted by Mr. Chetan Kumar A, Practising Company Secretary. The Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mr. Chetan Kumar A is in accordance with the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, in Form MR-3 is attached as "Annexure A" to this report. The said report does not contain any adverse observation or qualification requiring explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

D. COST AUDIT

The Cost Audit Report as prescribed under the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company.

E. INTERNAL AUDIT & INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The in-house internal audit team is responsible for assurance with regard to the effectiveness and efficiency of internal control systems and processes. The audit team in your Company is independent, designed to add value and improve the Companys processes. It helps the Company to accomplish its objective by bringing a systematic, disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of risk management, control and the governance process.

There are adequate internal financial controls in place with reference to financial statements. During the year under review, these controls were tested and no significant weakness was identified either in the design or operation of the controls.

The Board has appointed M/s. K. Gopalkrishnan & Co. as the Internal Auditor of the company for the financial year 2017-18

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate.

During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Internal Auditors of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

POLICY MATTERS

A. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Nomination, Remuneration and Governance Committee of the Board of Directors is responsible for recommending the appointment of Directors and Senior Management to the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company has in place a Nomination and Remuneration Policy containing the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and policy relating to the remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management personnel of the Company. Extracts from the policy are reproduced in "Annexure B" to this report.

B. RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK

The Company has developed and implemented a risk management framework detailing the various risks faced by the Company and methods and procedures for identification, monitoring and mitigation of such risks. The Board of Directors of the Company has formulated a Risk Management Policy which aims at enhancing shareholders value and providing an optimum risk reward trade off. The risk management approach is based on a clear understanding of the variety of risks that the organisation faces, disciplined risk monitoring and measurement and continuous risk assessment and mitigation measures.

C. COPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POLICY

In terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company.

D. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has established a vigil mechanism to promote ethical behaviour in all its business activities and has in place a mechanism for employees to report any genuine grievances, illegal, unethical behaviour, and suspected fraud or violation of laws, rules and regulation or conduct to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. The policy also provides for adequate protection to whistle blower against victimisation or discriminatory practices. The Whistle Blower Policy is disclosed on the website of the Company at www.samruddhirealty.com.

During the year under review, the Company did not receive any complaints relating to unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of conduct from any employee or directors.

OTHER MATTERS

A. DEBENTURES

As on 31st March, 2017, the Company has three series of outstanding Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating to Rs. 75,00,00,000(Rupees Seventy Five Crores). The Debentures are unlisted debentures so the compliance of Listing Regulations with respect to the Debentures is not applicable and the interest on the Debentures was paid on time as per the Companies Act, 2013.

B. DEPOSITS

The Company did not accept any deposits in terms of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014, during the year under review and there are no outstanding deposits as on date.

C. TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

In compliance with Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 there was no dividend lying in the unclaimed dividend account with the Company which needs to be transferred to investor education and protection fund.

D. HUMAN RESOURCES

Employee relations continue to be cordial at all levels and in all divisions of the Company. The Board of Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the employees for their continued hard work and steadfast dedication.

As on 31st March, 2018 the Company had an organisational strength of 28 employees.

E. DISCLOSURES UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Pursuant to the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of the Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 the Company has not received any case of Sexual Harassment during the period under review.

F. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In accordance with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations the Company has complied with the provisions of Corporate Governance. A separate report on Corporate Governance is annexed as "Annexure C" and forms part of this Report.

G. CODE OF CONDUCT

The Company has laid down a code of conduct for the Directors as well as for all employees of the Company. As prescribed under Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations, a declaration signed by the Chairman of the Company affirming compliance of Code of Conduct by the Directors and Senior Management Personnel of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18 forms a part of the Corporate Governance Report.

H. MANAGEMENT DISUCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Regulations, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report is presented in a separate section of Annual Report.

I. EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

As required pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an extract of Annual Return for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 in MGT- 9 is enclosed as Annexure E to this Report.

J. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the year, the Company did not enter into any contract/arrangement/transaction with a related party which can be considered as material in terms of the policy on related party transactions laid down by the Board of Directors. Related party transactions, if any, pursuant to the Listing Regulations were approved by the Audit Committee from time to time prior to entering into transactions undertaken during the financial year 2017-18 are detailed in the Notes to Accounts of the Financial Statements.

K. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

In terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 (3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the details of energy conservation and technology absorption, the Board has nothing to report under this Section.

The transaction involving foreign exchanges during the year is NIL.

L. REMUNERATION DETAILS OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND EMPLOYEES

The details of the remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial personnel and the statement of employees in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limits prescribed under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in the Annexure to this Report.

J. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As required under Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Business Responsibility Report is given in Annexure to this report.

K. FINANCIAL POSITION AND PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSSOCIATES

In terms of Section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the financial position and performance of subsidiaries are given as Annexure to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

L. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

M. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has a practice of conducting familiarization programme for Independent Directors of the Company. At the time of appointment, a formal letter of appointment is given to Independent Directors which INTER-ALIA explains the role, functions, duties and responsibilities expected from them as a Director of the Company. The Company conducts structure orientation programmes for the Independent Directors to understand and get updates on the business and operations of the Company on a continuous basis. Such programmes provide an opportunity to the Independent Directors to interact with Senior Leadership team of the Company and help them to understand the Companys strategy models, operations services, product-offerings, finance, human resources and such other areas as may arise from time to time.

N. STATEMENT PURSUANT TO LISTING AGREEMENT

The Companys equity shares are listed at Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, (SME segment). The Annual listing fee for the year 2017-18 has been paid.

O. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO SHAREHOLDERS

All important information such as Financial Results, Project Updates etc are available on Companys Website on regular basis.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors wishes to thank the Central Government, State Government, RBI, SEBI, and The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) for their co-operation in various spheres of Companys functions. The Board of Directors expresses its gratitude for the co-operation extended by the Financial Institutions/ Term Lenders and Companys Bankers for their valuable support. The Directors thank all the shareholders of the Company, its customers and investors for their valuable support during the year and look forward to their continued support in the years to come. The Company has also gained considerably from the sincere and devoted services rendered by its employees at all levels. The Board of Directors wishes to place on record its sincere appreciation of the employees efforts in enhancing the image of the company in the market.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Samruddhi Realty Limited