Sang Froid Labs India Ltd Company Summary

1.32
(-0.75%)
Nov 25, 2019|12:17:43 PM

Sang Froid Labs India Ltd Summary

Sang Froid Labs (India) Limited was incorporated in September 09, 1994. The company is engaged into the trading of pharmaceutical formulations.During the year 2016, the Paid-Up Equity Share Capital of the Company was Rs 5,10,00,000/- comprising of 51,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid up.

