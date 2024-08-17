iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sang Froid Labs India Ltd Share Price

1.32
(-0.75%)
Nov 25, 2019|12:17:43 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Sang Froid Labs India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.32

Prev. Close

1.33

Turnover(Lac.)

0.48

Day's High

1.32

Day's Low

1.32

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sang Froid Labs India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sang Froid Labs (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sang Froid Labs (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:11 AM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sang Froid Labs India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.2

-2.05

-2.02

-2.02

Net Worth

2.9

3.05

3.08

3.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0.13

0.04

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

237

133.14

Raw materials

0

0

-0.01

0

As % of sales

0

0

13.52

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-0.03

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.14

-0.02

0

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.18

-2.59

0

3.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

237

133.14

Op profit growth

642.5

-2,437.13

87.49

-92.34

EBIT growth

469.07

-1,844.54

-92.64

95.16

Net profit growth

469.29

-1,849.62

-89.36

95.21

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sang Froid Labs India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sang Froid Labs India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Mehul Bhuva

Independent Director

Shivani Shukla

Director

Chandubhai Nanubhai Dobariya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sang Froid Labs India Ltd

Summary

Sang Froid Labs (India) Limited was incorporated in September 09, 1994. The company is engaged into the trading of pharmaceutical formulations.During the year 2016, the Paid-Up Equity Share Capital of the Company was Rs 5,10,00,000/- comprising of 51,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid up.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sang Froid Labs India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.