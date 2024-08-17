Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹1.32
Prev. Close₹1.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.48
Day's High₹1.32
Day's Low₹1.32
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.2
-2.05
-2.02
-2.02
Net Worth
2.9
3.05
3.08
3.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0.13
0.04
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
237
133.14
Raw materials
0
0
-0.01
0
As % of sales
0
0
13.52
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
-0.03
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.14
-0.02
0
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.18
-2.59
0
3.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
237
133.14
Op profit growth
642.5
-2,437.13
87.49
-92.34
EBIT growth
469.07
-1,844.54
-92.64
95.16
Net profit growth
469.29
-1,849.62
-89.36
95.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Mehul Bhuva
Independent Director
Shivani Shukla
Director
Chandubhai Nanubhai Dobariya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sang Froid Labs India Ltd
Summary
Sang Froid Labs (India) Limited was incorporated in September 09, 1994. The company is engaged into the trading of pharmaceutical formulations.During the year 2016, the Paid-Up Equity Share Capital of the Company was Rs 5,10,00,000/- comprising of 51,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid up.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.