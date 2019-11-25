Sang Froid Labs India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.14
-0.02
0
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.18
-2.59
0
3.16
Other operating items
Operating
0.03
-2.61
0
3.17
Capital expenditure
0.02
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.05
-2.61
0
3.17
Equity raised
-4.1
-4.04
-4.04
-2.61
Investing
0
2.56
0
0
Financing
0.35
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.7
-4.1
-4.04
0.56
