Sang Froid Labs India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.32
(-0.75%)
Nov 25, 2019|12:17:43 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sang Froid Labs India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0.13

0.04

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

237

133.14

Raw materials

0

0

-0.01

0

As % of sales

0

0

13.52

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-0.03

0

As % of sales

0

0

28.21

17.89

Other costs

-0.24

-0.03

-0.07

-0.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

57.16

80.14

Operating profit

-0.26

-0.03

0

0

OPM

0

0

1.09

1.96

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-7.62

0

0

Other income

0.11

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.14

-0.02

0

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0.19

0

0

-30.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.14

-0.02

0

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.14

-0.02

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

469.29

-1,849.62

-89.36

95.21

NPM

0

0

1.09

34.55

