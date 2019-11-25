iifl-logo-icon 1
Sang Froid Labs India Ltd Balance Sheet

1.32
(-0.75%)
Nov 25, 2019|12:17:42 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.2

-2.05

-2.02

-2.02

Net Worth

2.9

3.05

3.08

3.08

Minority Interest

Debt

0.35

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.25

3.05

3.08

3.08

Fixed Assets

0.02

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.56

2.56

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.67

0.48

3.06

3.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.68

0.58

3.16

3.14

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

Creditor Days

0

0

238.9

805.14

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.04

Total Assets

3.26

3.05

3.08

3.08

