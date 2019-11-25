Sang Froid Labs India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.2
-2.05
-2.02
-2.02
Net Worth
2.9
3.05
3.08
3.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0.35
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.25
3.05
3.08
3.08
Fixed Assets
0.02
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.56
2.56
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.67
0.48
3.06
3.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.68
0.58
3.16
3.14
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
Creditor Days
0
0
238.9
805.14
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.04
Total Assets
3.26
3.05
3.08
3.08
