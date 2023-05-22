To the Members of

Sankhya Infotech Limited

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of Sankhya Infotech Limited (hereinafter referred as "the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, its profit/loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

The company continues to incur losses and has no contracts/orders to execute. We draw attention to the Ind AS Financial Statements for FY 2020-21, which indicates that the Company incurred a Net Loss of Rs.750.63 lakhs during the year ended March 31, 2021. The Overdraft of Rs. 23.88 crores from the Bank continues to be Non-Performing Asset.

Further, the events or conditions as set out in Note No. 14 and the fact that the Company had NIL Revenue from Operations for the FY 2020-21 and has no order to execute, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern.

Emphasis of Matter

IDBI bank had filed an application with NCLT for Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against the company under Section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy code 2016. As per the information and explanation given to us, as on date of the report, the application has not been admitted by NCLT against the company.

Our conclusion on the Statement is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Information Other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, but does not include the Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information and, in doing so, consider whether such Other Information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit orotherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is any material misstatement in this Other information, we are required to report that fact. We have not come across any such findings and hence there is nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reportingprocess.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintainprofessional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to thoserisk, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertaintyexists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, weare required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters thatwere of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of suchcommunication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of the Company with reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

g) Based on the information and examination of records of the Company, no managerial remuneration was paid for the year ended March 31, 2021 and thus the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act are in compliance;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has not disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS Financial Statements. Refer point (viii) of Annexure A of the Report.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, if any, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company,if any.

Annexure "A" referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date on the Ind AS Financial Statements to the Members of Sankhya Infotech Limited

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, includingquantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(b) According to the explanations given to us, all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets and no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification as compared to book records.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the company does not have any immovable properties. Hence clause c of the order is not applicable.

(ii) The Companys business does not involve inventories and, accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 4(ii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not beencommented upon.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (iii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). During the year and doesnot have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2021 and therefore, reporting under clause (v) of CARO 2016 is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the products/services of the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our Examination of the records of the Company, amount deducted/accrued in the books of Account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, ESI, income tax, and other material statutory dues have not been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed amount payable in respect of Provident Fund, Tax deducted at source (TDS) and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Provident Fund 46,86,648 Employee State Insurance 5,14,077 TDS payable (Other thanSalary) 43,85,632 TDS payable on Salary 44,91,736

(b) Details of dues of Income Tax and Goods and Services Tax which have not been deposited asat March 31, 2021 on account of dispute are given below:

Nature of the statute Nature of Dues Forum Where the dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Rs. Income Tax Income Tax Principal Commissioner of Income Tax - 3, Hyderabad (appeals) Assessment Year 2018-19 Rs. 3,20,89,040 Income Tax Income Tax Principal Commissioner of Income Tax - 3, Hyderabad (appeals) Assessment Year 2017-18 Rs. 2,67,54,340 Income Tax Income Tax Principal Commissioner of Income Tax - 3, Hyderabad (appeals) Assessment Year 2016-17 Rs. 9,76,67,850 Income Tax Income Tax CIT(A), Hyderabad - 3 (appeals) Assessment Year 2015-16 Rs. 1,23,53,110 GST Goods & Service Tax Commissioner of Central Excise (appeals) 1 Jan, 2013 to 30-09-2016 Rs. 32,53,155

(viii) On the basis of the information received from the management, the Company has defaulted in repayment of Cash Credit since August 2014 and the total outstanding amount as per the books of accounts is Rs. 25.89 Crore.

(ix) According to information and explanation given by the management, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer/further public offer/debt instruments and term loans, hence reporting under clause (ix) is not applicable to the Company,

(x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid/provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Ind AS Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties, if any, are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notesto the Ind AS Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(xiv) are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the yearthe Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of IndiaAct, 1934.

Annexure "B" referred in paragraph 2(f) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date on the Ind AS Financial Statements to the Members of Sankhya Infotech Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of Sankhya Infotech Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal Financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls system over Financial Reporting with reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements

A Companys Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of Financial Reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate Internal Financial Controls System over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements and such Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.