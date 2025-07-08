iifl-logo
Sankhya Infotech Ltd Share Price Live

7.5
(-4.82%)
May 22, 2023|02:30:47 PM

  • Open7.75
  • Day's High8.27
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close7.88
  • Day's Low7.49
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.8
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sankhya Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

7.75

Prev. Close

7.88

Turnover(Lac.)

1.04

Day's High

8.27

Day's Low

7.49

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sankhya Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sankhya Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sankhya Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:19 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 83.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 83.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.44%

Institutions: 0.44%

Non-Institutions: 15.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sankhya Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

14.6

14.6

17.41

16.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.16

25.67

90.62

92.67

Net Worth

32.76

40.27

108.03

109.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.59

177.98

161.6

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.1

10.13

5.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-32.55

-97.83

-85.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-7.98

-70.9

8.47

6.73

Depreciation

-7.67

-9.1

-8.29

-6.07

Tax paid

0.48

-0.3

0.52

-0.58

Working capital

-0.3

-69.02

0.26

10.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-99.1

10.13

5.66

Op profit growth

-99.58

-486.77

-5.38

56.72

EBIT growth

-88.73

-617.95

17.83

10.2

Net profit growth

-89.45

-890.61

46.37

54.94

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

164.05

177.98

161.6

152.94

181.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

164.05

177.98

161.6

152.94

181.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

5.96

0.78

5.03

0.01

View Annually Results

Sankhya Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sankhya Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

N Sridhar

Director

Partha S Pudhota

Independent Director

Ramamohan Reddy Yarragudi

Independent Director

Putcha Sarada

Additional Director

Avinash Karingam

Additional Director

Sathvick Yerneni

Additional Director

Madhur Jain

Registered Office

House No 1-112/63 2nd Floor,

W S Colony Kondapur,

Telangana - 500049

Tel: -

Website: http://www.sankhyainfotechlimited.com

Email: cs.sankhyainfotech@gmail.com

Registrar Office

1-2-285 Domalguda,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

Sankhya InfoTech Limited was incorporated on July 21, 1997. The Company was incorporated with a clear focus on targeting the highest end of the Information Technology value chain, namely the Software ...
Read More

Reports by Sankhya Infotech Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sankhya Infotech Ltd share price today?

The Sankhya Infotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sankhya Infotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sankhya Infotech Ltd is ₹10.80 Cr. as of 22 May ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sankhya Infotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sankhya Infotech Ltd is 0 and 0.58 as of 22 May ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sankhya Infotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sankhya Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sankhya Infotech Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 22 May ‘23

What is the CAGR of Sankhya Infotech Ltd?

Sankhya Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -41.56%, 3 Years at 33.11%, 1 Year at -42.79%, 6 Month at -0.27%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sankhya Infotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sankhya Infotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 83.98 %
Institutions - 0.44 %
Public - 15.58 %

