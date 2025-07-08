Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹7.75
Prev. Close₹7.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.04
Day's High₹8.27
Day's Low₹7.49
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
14.6
14.6
17.41
16.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.16
25.67
90.62
92.67
Net Worth
32.76
40.27
108.03
109.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.59
177.98
161.6
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.1
10.13
5.66
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-32.55
-97.83
-85.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-7.98
-70.9
8.47
6.73
Depreciation
-7.67
-9.1
-8.29
-6.07
Tax paid
0.48
-0.3
0.52
-0.58
Working capital
-0.3
-69.02
0.26
10.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-99.1
10.13
5.66
Op profit growth
-99.58
-486.77
-5.38
56.72
EBIT growth
-88.73
-617.95
17.83
10.2
Net profit growth
-89.45
-890.61
46.37
54.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
164.05
177.98
161.6
152.94
181.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
164.05
177.98
161.6
152.94
181.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
5.96
0.78
5.03
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
N Sridhar
Director
Partha S Pudhota
Independent Director
Ramamohan Reddy Yarragudi
Independent Director
Putcha Sarada
Additional Director
Avinash Karingam
Additional Director
Sathvick Yerneni
Additional Director
Madhur Jain
House No 1-112/63 2nd Floor,
W S Colony Kondapur,
Telangana - 500049
Tel: -
Website: http://www.sankhyainfotechlimited.com
Email: cs.sankhyainfotech@gmail.com
1-2-285 Domalguda,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
Summary
Sankhya InfoTech Limited was incorporated on July 21, 1997. The Company was incorporated with a clear focus on targeting the highest end of the Information Technology value chain, namely the Software ...
