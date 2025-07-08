Sankhya Infotech Ltd Summary

Sankhya InfoTech Limited was incorporated on July 21, 1997. The Company was incorporated with a clear focus on targeting the highest end of the Information Technology value chain, namely the Software Products business, by two leading entrepreneurial brothers, Srinivas and Sridhar under the chairmanship of their illustrious father N. Ramakrishna Rao. The Company is a 22-year-old SME enterprise, established to provide mission critical simulation and training solutions to global and Indian aviation and defense sectors.The Company is a leader in the enterprise wide simulation and training solutions market. It is in the business of Software Product Development and providing Services in Simulation & Training, Resources Optimization and Specialized Information Technology Solutions. The Company benefits in providing training management system platform using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and high fidelity immersive virtual reality training solutions for mission critical functions focused mainly to aviation and defense industry.The Company offers Silicon suite of products and high fidelity Simulation and training content for both civil and defense applications. The company has three wholly owned subsidiary companies, namely Sankhya Information Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, Sankhya Sarl and Sankhya USA Corporation.Sankhya offers 3 categories of Simulation solutions, and they are covered in three industrial areas. The first set is desktop based simulation solutions these are essentially called as procedural trainers. The second set is a full motion platform based training simulations, these are used both as a procedural trainer and for experimentation of several real-life scenarios. The third category is Immersive VR simulations, these are asset light, but highly immersive and provide tremendous user experience. These solutions have helped organization we serve by preventing damage to very expensive Capital Equipment viz. Aircrafts, Ships etc., Improving training quality directly impacted the organizations to provide better services and gain better market share and improve reputation. In addition, Companys strength in the area of Data Analytics is burgeoning into many industrial applications such as manufacturing, process industry, supply chain logistics companies etc.During the year 2010-11, the company emerged highly successful in the Banking Finance Securities & Insurance (BFSI) market by winning the largest bank contract of India from State Bank Group and a follow on contract from Union Bank of India.During the year 2011, the company signed an MoU with defence public sector company Bharat Electronics Ltd to collaborate in the field of Simulation and Virtual Training. Gulf Aviation Academy became the new clients for Company from Bahrain. Also, the Company recorded a successful execution of their SILICON suite of products for the Indian Army.In 2013-14, the Company completed the execution of the prestigious Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Simulation project that would help the corporation prepare train schedules for improved productivity and efficiency of rail assets utilization.