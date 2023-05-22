Sankhya Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-7.98
-70.9
8.47
6.73
Depreciation
-7.67
-9.1
-8.29
-6.07
Tax paid
0.48
-0.3
0.52
-0.58
Working capital
-0.3
-69.02
0.26
10.78
Other operating items
Operating
-15.49
-149.33
0.97
10.85
Capital expenditure
0
18.26
17.91
16.61
Free cash flow
-15.49
-131.07
18.88
27.46
Equity raised
51.33
194.81
164.26
131.8
Investing
0
0
-0.01
-0.57
Financing
11.42
9.24
7.7
8.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
47.26
72.97
190.83
167.07
