Sankhya Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.5
(-4.82%)
May 22, 2023

Sankhya Infotech FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-7.98

-70.9

8.47

6.73

Depreciation

-7.67

-9.1

-8.29

-6.07

Tax paid

0.48

-0.3

0.52

-0.58

Working capital

-0.3

-69.02

0.26

10.78

Other operating items

Operating

-15.49

-149.33

0.97

10.85

Capital expenditure

0

18.26

17.91

16.61

Free cash flow

-15.49

-131.07

18.88

27.46

Equity raised

51.33

194.81

164.26

131.8

Investing

0

0

-0.01

-0.57

Financing

11.42

9.24

7.7

8.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

47.26

72.97

190.83

167.07

