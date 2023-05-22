iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sankhya Infotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.5
(-4.82%)
May 22, 2023|02:30:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sankhya Infotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.59

177.98

161.6

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.1

10.13

5.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-32.55

-97.83

-85.82

As % of sales

0

2,035.06

54.96

53.1

Other costs

-0.25

-30.61

-64.22

-58.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

1,914.03

36.08

36.47

Operating profit

-0.25

-61.57

15.91

16.82

OPM

0

-3,849.09

8.94

10.41

Depreciation

-7.67

-9.1

-8.29

-6.07

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.51

-5.11

-4.79

Other income

0

0.28

5.96

0.78

Profit before tax

-7.98

-70.9

8.47

6.73

Taxes

0.48

-0.3

0.52

-0.58

Tax rate

-6.02

0.43

6.21

-8.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.5

-71.21

9

6.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.5

-71.21

9

6.15

yoy growth (%)

-89.45

-890.61

46.37

54.94

NPM

0

-4,451.47

5.06

3.8

Sankhya Infotech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sankhya Infotech Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.