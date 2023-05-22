Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.59
177.98
161.6
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.1
10.13
5.66
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-32.55
-97.83
-85.82
As % of sales
0
2,035.06
54.96
53.1
Other costs
-0.25
-30.61
-64.22
-58.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
1,914.03
36.08
36.47
Operating profit
-0.25
-61.57
15.91
16.82
OPM
0
-3,849.09
8.94
10.41
Depreciation
-7.67
-9.1
-8.29
-6.07
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.51
-5.11
-4.79
Other income
0
0.28
5.96
0.78
Profit before tax
-7.98
-70.9
8.47
6.73
Taxes
0.48
-0.3
0.52
-0.58
Tax rate
-6.02
0.43
6.21
-8.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.5
-71.21
9
6.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.5
-71.21
9
6.15
yoy growth (%)
-89.45
-890.61
46.37
54.94
NPM
0
-4,451.47
5.06
3.8
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.