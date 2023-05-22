Sankhya Infotech Ltd Management Discussions

The following Managements Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to help the Sankhyas shareholders to understand the results of operations and financial condition of your company. MD&A is provided as a supplement to and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the accompanying Notes to Financial Statements.

Overview:

In the past year, status of the company remained the same in its legal situation and worsened in terms of the prospect due to COVID19. NCLT has not taken up to decide on admitting the case in Financial Year 2020-2021 but it admitted the case and passed the Order vide CP(IB)No. 235/7/HDB/2020 dated 28th July 2021. However, due to COVID19 the industry that the company used service was hit very badly.

We urge the shareholders to read the management discussion of the previous year as there is no significant update further to this that the management wishes to add.

Segment-wise consolidated performance: (Rs. In Lakhs)

• Defense : Nil

• Non-Defense : Nil

Outlook:

Highlights of FY21 vs. FY20

• Revenue from operations at Rs. Nil v/s Rs. 1.60 cr

• EBITDA before exceptional items of (0.25) cr v/s Rs. (61.29) cr

• PAT at Rs. (7.51) cr v/s Rs. (71.21) cr

• EPS of Rs. (5.14) v/s EPS of Rs. (48.78)

Internal control systems and their adequacy:

Your Company has a proper and adequate system of internal control in all spheres of its activities. Moreover, the Companys Internal Audit & Control team defines and reviews the scope, coordinates and conducts Risk Based Internal Audits. Statutory and Standard Auditing Practices employed include, among other compliances to adhere to accounting and auditing standards, consideration of Laws and Regulations in an audit of financial statements, Governance and Compliance to ensure compliances, risk assessment etc. and reporting them to the Audit Committee, etc. continuously upgrades these systems in line with the best available practices.

Key Financial Ratios

[Pursuant to Schedule V(B) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015] Following are ratios for the current financial year and their comparison with preceding financial year.

Sl No Ratio Description March 31st 2021 March 31st 2020 1 Debtors Turnover Ratio (in days) 0 20 2 Inventory Turnover (in days) NA NA 3 Interest Coverage Ratio 4.51 (137.54) 4 Current Ratio 0.22 0.22 5 Debt Equity Ratio 1.60 1.30 6 Operating Profit Margin (%) * (43.93) 7 Net Profit Margin (%) * (44.46) 8 Return on Net Worth (%) 0 (1.77)

*Sales is Nil for this year and hence ratio cannot be computed Cautionary Statement:

The Board of Directors has reviewed the Management Discussion and Analysis prepared by the Management, and the Independent Auditors have noted its contents. Statement in this report of the Companys objective, projections, estimates, exceptions, and predictions are forward looking statements subject to the applicable laws and regulations. The statements may be subjected to certain risks and uncertainties. Companys operations are affected by many external and internal factors which are beyond the control of the management. Thus, the actual situation may differ from those expressed or implied. The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward looking statements that may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.