TO THE MEMBERS OF SANTONVIN COKIOIUTION LTD.

Report on the Financial Statements

1 have audited the accompanying finaneinl statements of SANTOWIN CORPORATION LTl) (" the Company), whieh comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31ST March, 2023 , the Statement of Profit and Loss and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance , including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on my audit.

I have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which arc required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the act und the Rules made there under.

I conducted my uudit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that 1 comply with the ethical requirements und plan und perform the uudit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and dsclosurcs in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the standalone financial statement.

Opinion

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, and its profit for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Sub-Section (11) of section 143 of the Act, I give in annexure hereto a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, I report that:

(a) I have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of my audit;

(b) in my opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from my examination of those books; (and proper returns adequate for the purpose s of my audit have been received from the branches not visited by us)

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In my opinion, the nforcsnid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rulcs,20l4.

(c) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March,2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31s1 March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to us.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Reports in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has no pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contracts. Hence,

The question making any portions for any material foreseeable losses does not arise;

(iii) There were no amounts which were require to be transferred to the investor education and protection fund by the company.

For JAIN ANIL & ASSOCIATES

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

FRN. 0115387W

ANIL JAIN

Proprietor

M. No. 039803

Place: Mumbai