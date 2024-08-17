iifl-logo-icon 1
Santowin Corporation Ltd Share Price

0.53
(0.00%)
Feb 25, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Santowin Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.53

Prev. Close

0.53

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.53

Day's Low

0.53

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Santowin Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

4 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Santowin Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Santowin Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:50 AM
Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 80.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Santowin Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

9.86

9.86

9.86

9.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.76

-6.76

29.84

29.84

Net Worth

3.1

3.1

39.7

39.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

3.02

5.18

23.87

35.53

yoy growth (%)

-41.67

-78.27

-32.8

60.13

Raw materials

-3.01

-5.04

-23.15

-36.45

As % of sales

99.57

97.28

96.94

102.57

Employee costs

0

-0.05

0

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

-0.47

0.11

1.43

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

-0.04

-0.47

Working capital

-1.62

-0.53

-10.03

18.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.67

-78.27

-32.8

60.13

Op profit growth

-100.5

145.55

-87.48

-320.83

EBIT growth

-100.26

-503.7

-91.88

-60.71

Net profit growth

-100.22

-725.57

-92.12

-60.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

32.97

38.65

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

32.97

38.65

Other Operating Income

1.39

3.55

Other Income

0

0.02

Santowin Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Santowin Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

ASHOK BANWARILAL GUPTA

Director

VINAY BALKISHAN PODDAR

Director

VINOD JAGMOHAN BANSAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Santowin Corporation Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1985,Santowin Corporation Limited is engaged in textile industry. The Company manufactures polyester and synthetic organic fibers.
