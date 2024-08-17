Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹0.53
Prev. Close₹0.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.53
Day's Low₹0.53
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
9.86
9.86
9.86
9.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.76
-6.76
29.84
29.84
Net Worth
3.1
3.1
39.7
39.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
3.02
5.18
23.87
35.53
yoy growth (%)
-41.67
-78.27
-32.8
60.13
Raw materials
-3.01
-5.04
-23.15
-36.45
As % of sales
99.57
97.28
96.94
102.57
Employee costs
0
-0.05
0
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
-0.47
0.11
1.43
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
-0.04
-0.47
Working capital
-1.62
-0.53
-10.03
18.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.67
-78.27
-32.8
60.13
Op profit growth
-100.5
145.55
-87.48
-320.83
EBIT growth
-100.26
-503.7
-91.88
-60.71
Net profit growth
-100.22
-725.57
-92.12
-60.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
32.97
38.65
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
32.97
38.65
Other Operating Income
1.39
3.55
Other Income
0
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
ASHOK BANWARILAL GUPTA
Director
VINAY BALKISHAN PODDAR
Director
VINOD JAGMOHAN BANSAL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Santowin Corporation Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1985,Santowin Corporation Limited is engaged in textile industry. The Company manufactures polyester and synthetic organic fibers.
Read More
