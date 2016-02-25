iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Santowin Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.53
(0.00%)
Feb 25, 2016|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Santowin Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

3.02

5.18

23.87

35.53

yoy growth (%)

-41.67

-78.27

-32.8

60.13

Raw materials

-3.01

-5.04

-23.15

-36.45

As % of sales

99.57

97.28

96.94

102.57

Employee costs

0

-0.05

0

-0.12

As % of sales

0.09

0.98

0.03

0.34

Other costs

0

-0.72

-0.98

-1.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.22

14

4.1

2.91

Operating profit

0

-0.63

-0.25

-2.07

OPM

0.1

-12.26

-1.08

-5.82

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.06

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.01

Other income

0

0.16

0.38

3.58

Profit before tax

0

-0.47

0.11

1.43

Taxes

0

0

-0.04

-0.47

Tax rate

0

0

-35.39

-32.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.47

0.07

0.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.47

0.07

0.96

yoy growth (%)

-100.22

-725.57

-92.12

-60.05

NPM

0.03

-9.18

0.31

2.72

