Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
3.02
5.18
23.87
35.53
yoy growth (%)
-41.67
-78.27
-32.8
60.13
Raw materials
-3.01
-5.04
-23.15
-36.45
As % of sales
99.57
97.28
96.94
102.57
Employee costs
0
-0.05
0
-0.12
As % of sales
0.09
0.98
0.03
0.34
Other costs
0
-0.72
-0.98
-1.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.22
14
4.1
2.91
Operating profit
0
-0.63
-0.25
-2.07
OPM
0.1
-12.26
-1.08
-5.82
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.06
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.01
Other income
0
0.16
0.38
3.58
Profit before tax
0
-0.47
0.11
1.43
Taxes
0
0
-0.04
-0.47
Tax rate
0
0
-35.39
-32.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.47
0.07
0.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.47
0.07
0.96
yoy growth (%)
-100.22
-725.57
-92.12
-60.05
NPM
0.03
-9.18
0.31
2.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.