Santowin Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

0.53
(0.00%)
Feb 25, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

9.86

9.86

9.86

9.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.76

-6.76

29.84

29.84

Net Worth

3.1

3.1

39.7

39.7

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.06

1.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.1

3.1

39.76

41.37

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.02

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

4.98

4.98

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

3.1

3.1

34.74

36.31

Inventories

0

0

0

0.01

Inventory Days

0

0.7

Sundry Debtors

0

0

20.43

17.41

Debtor Days

2,464.53

1,224.92

Other Current Assets

3.1

3.1

35.74

35.74

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-19.21

-14.31

Creditor Days

2,317.36

1,006.81

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

-2.22

-2.54

Cash

0

0

0.01

0.06

Total Assets

3.1

3.1

39.76

41.38

