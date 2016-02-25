Santowin Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
9.86
9.86
9.86
9.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.76
-6.76
29.84
29.84
Net Worth
3.1
3.1
39.7
39.7
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.06
1.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.1
3.1
39.76
41.37
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
4.98
4.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
3.1
3.1
34.74
36.31
Inventories
0
0
0
0.01
Inventory Days
0
0.7
Sundry Debtors
0
0
20.43
17.41
Debtor Days
2,464.53
1,224.92
Other Current Assets
3.1
3.1
35.74
35.74
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-19.21
-14.31
Creditor Days
2,317.36
1,006.81
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-2.22
-2.54
Cash
0
0
0.01
0.06
Total Assets
3.1
3.1
39.76
41.38
