iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Santowin Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.53
(0.00%)
Feb 25, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Santowin Corporation Ltd

Santowin Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

-0.47

0.11

1.43

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

-0.04

-0.47

Working capital

-1.62

-0.53

-10.03

18.24

Other operating items

Operating

-1.62

-1.01

-9.95

19.14

Capital expenditure

-0.01

0

0

-0.39

Free cash flow

-1.63

-1.01

-9.95

18.75

Equity raised

59.67

60.63

60.47

50.87

Investing

0

0

0

3.43

Financing

1.73

3.41

13.62

9.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

59.77

63.02

64.13

82.67

Santowin Corporation Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Santowin Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.