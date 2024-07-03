iifl-logo-icon 1
Sashwat Technocrats Limited was incorporated on 24 November, 1975 in the name of Bombay Polymers Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Zenzy Technocrats Limited on 19 September, 2008 and thereafter to Sashwat Technocrats Limited on July 31, 2013. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate and providing related services.The Company had two subsidiaries, Anjali Commodities Private Limited and Sahas Mercantile Private Limited. During Financial Year 2020-21, the Company sold and transferred its entire stake in two wholly owned subsidiary, Anjali Commodities Private Limited and Sahas Mercantile Private Limited to Mrs. Achuki Devi Agarwal and M/S Suresh Agarwal & Sons HUF approved by the Members on June 19, 2021.

