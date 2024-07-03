iifl-logo-icon 1
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd Share Price

201.6
(5.00%)
Nov 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open201.6
  • Day's High201.6
  • 52 Wk High201.6
  • Prev. Close192
  • Day's Low201.6
  • 52 Wk Low 124.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E102.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.23
  • EPS1.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

201.6

Prev. Close

192

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

201.6

Day's Low

201.6

52 Week's High

201.6

52 Week's Low

124.55

Book Value

43.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.25

P/E

102.34

EPS

1.97

Divi. Yield

0

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.23%

Non-Promoter- 39.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.31

0.31

0.31

0.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.07

0.97

1.26

0.91

Net Worth

1.38

1.28

1.57

1.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.08

0.1

0

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-18.95

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.05

0

-0.04

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.49

-0.02

-0.02

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.95

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

-123.15

-114

17,321.83

-99.36

EBIT growth

778.48

-114.13

18,683.94

-99.4

Net profit growth

778.48

-114.12

16,588.84

-99.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

0.21

0.37

0.29

0.84

2.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.21

0.37

0.29

0.84

2.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.29

0.22

0.39

0.32

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

835.05

188.352,07,468.25192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,409.1

74.551,40,827.83385.10.162,560.5172.76

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,829.4

84.4485,962.29206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,316.55

45.0684,488.43463.850.171,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,751.4

075,455.3218.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sashwat Technocrats Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Rohit Doshi

Non Executive Director

Manish Jakhalia

Independent Director

Shatabdi Suresh Jadhav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prakhar Singh Taunk

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sashwat Technocrats Ltd

Summary

Sashwat Technocrats Limited was incorporated on 24 November, 1975 in the name of Bombay Polymers Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Zenzy Technocrats Limited on 19 September, 2008 and thereafter to Sashwat Technocrats Limited on July 31, 2013. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate and providing related services.The Company had two subsidiaries, Anjali Commodities Private Limited and Sahas Mercantile Private Limited. During Financial Year 2020-21, the Company sold and transferred its entire stake in two wholly owned subsidiary, Anjali Commodities Private Limited and Sahas Mercantile Private Limited to Mrs. Achuki Devi Agarwal and M/S Suresh Agarwal & Sons HUF approved by the Members on June 19, 2021.
Company FAQs

What is the Sashwat Technocrats Ltd share price today?

The Sashwat Technocrats Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹201.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd is ₹6.25 Cr. as of 27 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd is 102.34 and 4.66 as of 27 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sashwat Technocrats Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd is ₹124.55 and ₹201.6 as of 27 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd?

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.77%, 3 Years at 38.34%, 1 Year at 61.86%, 6 Month at 15.17%, 3 Month at 9.68% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.77 %

Logo

(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

