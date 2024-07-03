Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹201.6
Prev. Close₹192
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹201.6
Day's Low₹201.6
52 Week's High₹201.6
52 Week's Low₹124.55
Book Value₹43.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.25
P/E102.34
EPS1.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.07
0.97
1.26
0.91
Net Worth
1.38
1.28
1.57
1.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.08
0.1
0
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-18.95
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.05
0
-0.04
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.49
-0.02
-0.02
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.95
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
-123.15
-114
17,321.83
-99.36
EBIT growth
778.48
-114.13
18,683.94
-99.4
Net profit growth
778.48
-114.12
16,588.84
-99.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
0.21
0.37
0.29
0.84
2.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.21
0.37
0.29
0.84
2.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.29
0.22
0.39
0.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
835.05
|188.35
|2,07,468.25
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,409.1
|74.55
|1,40,827.83
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.76
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,829.4
|84.44
|85,962.29
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,316.55
|45.06
|84,488.43
|463.85
|0.17
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,751.4
|0
|75,455.32
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Rohit Doshi
Non Executive Director
Manish Jakhalia
Independent Director
Shatabdi Suresh Jadhav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prakhar Singh Taunk
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sashwat Technocrats Ltd

Summary
Summary
Sashwat Technocrats Limited was incorporated on 24 November, 1975 in the name of Bombay Polymers Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Zenzy Technocrats Limited on 19 September, 2008 and thereafter to Sashwat Technocrats Limited on July 31, 2013. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate and providing related services.The Company had two subsidiaries, Anjali Commodities Private Limited and Sahas Mercantile Private Limited. During Financial Year 2020-21, the Company sold and transferred its entire stake in two wholly owned subsidiary, Anjali Commodities Private Limited and Sahas Mercantile Private Limited to Mrs. Achuki Devi Agarwal and M/S Suresh Agarwal & Sons HUF approved by the Members on June 19, 2021.
Read More
The Sashwat Technocrats Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹201.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd is ₹6.25 Cr. as of 27 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd is 102.34 and 4.66 as of 27 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sashwat Technocrats Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd is ₹124.55 and ₹201.6 as of 27 Nov ‘24
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.77%, 3 Years at 38.34%, 1 Year at 61.86%, 6 Month at 15.17%, 3 Month at 9.68% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
