INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members,

SASHWAT TECHNOCRATS LIMITED.

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Sashwat Technocrats Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Change in Equity, Statement of Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015), as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial

Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

5. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the

Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section

134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are consider material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors in the financial statements.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

12. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

13. As required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Change in Equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expressed unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses does not arise.

iii. There has not been any occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year;

Accordingly question of commenting in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For S A R A & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 120927W) Sd/- (Chirag Shah) Partner Membership No. 151285 Mumbai, Date :24.05.2024 UDIN: 24151285BKGUCA7285

Annexure A to the Auditors Report The annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of Sashwat Technocrats Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that: i. The Company does not have property, plant and equipment; accordingly the requirement of clause (i) of paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable to the Company. ii. (a) The Company does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks or financial institutions. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable. iii. (a) (A) The Company has provided loans or advances in nature of loans to the other entities. However such loans or advances are not given to the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable. (a) (B) The Company has given loans and advances in nature of loans to the parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. During the year, Company has not given a fresh loan and balance outstanding of such loans and advances at the balance sheet date is of Rs. 111 Lakhs. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, Company has given loans and advances and has made an investment. The Company has not provided any guarantee or given any security. The terms and conditions of the investment and loans and advances outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, in the case of loans and advances in nature of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest is regular. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, no amount is overdue of such loans. (e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted fallen due during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable. (f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loan or advances in nature of loans either repayable on demand to the promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Company Act, 2013. iv. The Company has not granted any loans, or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. Further, Company has complied with the provisions of sections 186 of Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the investments made. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extend notified. Accordingly clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. Pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government of India, the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act, is not applicable to the company. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amount deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues , if any, as applicable, have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.; (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no statutory dues relating to Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax 1961, as an income during the year. ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company have not defaulted in repayment of loan or interest thereon. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that, no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company which is utilized for the long term purpose. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company does not have any subsidiary, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company does not have any subsidiary, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of share or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, notices or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management. (b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under section 143(12) of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not filed by the Auditor with the Central Government. (c) During the course of our examination of books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year. xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examinations of the records of the Company, Company has not entered into any transactions with the related parties as defined under the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(xiii) of the Order is not applicable. xiv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not appointed any internal Auditor commensurate with the size and nature of its business. xv. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to get registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (a) of the order is not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examinations of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. xvii. During the year, the Company has not incurred cash loss or during the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under Clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no liability of the Company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to the Corporate Social Responsibility. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable. xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is applicable in respect of audit of Consolidated Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of said clause has been included in this report. Annexure B to the Auditors Report Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") 1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sashwat Technocrats Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls 2. The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act. Auditors Responsibility 3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. 4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. 5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. 6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements 7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error of fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliances with the polices or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion 8. In our opinion and based on the information and explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting except Company has not appointed Internal Auditor and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.