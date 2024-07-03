Sashwat Technocrats Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0.13
0.08
0.27
0.1
0.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.13
0.08
0.27
0.1
0.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.07
0.21
0.08
0.22
Total Income
0.18
0.16
0.48
0.18
0.5
Total Expenditure
0.36
5.24
6.74
6.93
0.44
PBIDT
-0.18
-5.09
-6.25
-6.75
0.06
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.18
-5.09
-6.25
-6.75
0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.01
0.03
0.06
0.02
0.05
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.17
-5.11
-6.32
-6.77
0.01
Minority Interest After NP
-0.07
-2.03
-2.51
-2.69
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.1
-3.08
-3.8
-4.08
0
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.24
-5.12
-6.43
-6.83
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.14
2.04
2.63
2.75
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-167.04
0
-221.05
0.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-138.46
-6,362.5
-2,314.81
-6,750
20.68
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-130.76
-6,387.5
-2,340.74
-6,770
3.44
