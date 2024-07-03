iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd Half Yearly Results

201.6
(5.00%)
Nov 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0.13

0.08

0.27

0.1

0.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.13

0.08

0.27

0.1

0.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.07

0.21

0.08

0.22

Total Income

0.18

0.16

0.48

0.18

0.5

Total Expenditure

0.36

5.24

6.74

6.93

0.44

PBIDT

-0.18

-5.09

-6.25

-6.75

0.06

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.18

-5.09

-6.25

-6.75

0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.01

0.03

0.06

0.02

0.05

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.17

-5.11

-6.32

-6.77

0.01

Minority Interest After NP

-0.07

-2.03

-2.51

-2.69

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.1

-3.08

-3.8

-4.08

0

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.24

-5.12

-6.43

-6.83

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.14

2.04

2.63

2.75

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-167.04

0

-221.05

0.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.31

0.31

0.31

0.31

0.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-138.46

-6,362.5

-2,314.81

-6,750

20.68

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-130.76

-6,387.5

-2,340.74

-6,770

3.44

Sashwat Technoc: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sashwat Technocrats Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.