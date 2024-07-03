iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd Nine Monthly Results

201.6
(5.00%)
Nov 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016

Gross Sales

0.08

0.1

0

0.84

2.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.08

0.1

0

0.84

2.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.12

0

0.01

0.03

Total Income

0.16

0.22

0

0.85

2.07

Total Expenditure

5.26

6.94

0.04

0.8

1.97

PBIDT

-5.1

-6.72

-0.03

0.06

0.09

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-5.1

-6.72

-0.03

0.06

0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.02

0.04

0

0.02

0.04

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.12

-6.76

-0.04

0.04

0.06

Minority Interest After NP

-2.04

-2.69

-0.01

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.09

-4.07

-0.02

0.04

0.06

Extra-ordinary Items

-5.12

-6.82

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.03

2.75

-0.02

0.04

0.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-167.3

-220.71

-1.18

1.17

1.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.31

0.31

0.31

0.31

0.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6,375

-6,720

0

7.14

4.41

PBDTM(%)

-6,375

-6,720

0

7.14

4.41

PATM(%)

-6,400

-6,760

0

4.76

2.94

Sashwat Technoc: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sashwat Technocrats Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.