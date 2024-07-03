Sashwat Technocrats Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
0.08
0.1
0
0.84
2.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.08
0.1
0
0.84
2.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.12
0
0.01
0.03
Total Income
0.16
0.22
0
0.85
2.07
Total Expenditure
5.26
6.94
0.04
0.8
1.97
PBIDT
-5.1
-6.72
-0.03
0.06
0.09
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-5.1
-6.72
-0.03
0.06
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0.04
0
0.02
0.04
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.12
-6.76
-0.04
0.04
0.06
Minority Interest After NP
-2.04
-2.69
-0.01
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.09
-4.07
-0.02
0.04
0.06
Extra-ordinary Items
-5.12
-6.82
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.03
2.75
-0.02
0.04
0.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-167.3
-220.71
-1.18
1.17
1.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6,375
-6,720
0
7.14
4.41
PBDTM(%)
-6,375
-6,720
0
7.14
4.41
PATM(%)
-6,400
-6,760
0
4.76
2.94
