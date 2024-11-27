Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.5
-55.84
-60.65
413.46
Op profit growth
-59.46
9,23,173.51
-95.31
-79.37
EBIT growth
-59.52
-3,468.68
33.51
55.15
Net profit growth
-59.62
-4,512.05
31.14
74.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2,527.59
-3,584.85
-0.17
-1.43
EBIT margin
-2,468.8
-3,506.64
45.96
13.54
Net profit margin
-2,478.45
-3,529.71
35.32
10.59
RoCE
-77.1
-76.98
1.61
1.2
RoNW
-37.04
-25.64
0.38
0.28
RoA
-19.39
-19.37
0.31
0.23
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-172.51
-427.3
9.68
7.38
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-172.5
-427.29
9.68
7.38
Book value per share
30.04
202.78
630.23
620.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.23
3.5
P/CEPS
3.23
3.5
P/B
0.04
0.04
EV/EBIDTA
13.73
13.04
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.39
0.65
-23.13
-21.72
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
34.24
44.3
21.73
27.37
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
1,72,181.05
-12,820.52
-2,293.81
Net debt / equity
3.36
0.49
0.22
0.15
Net debt / op. profit
-0.57
-0.23
-3,008.19
-96.74
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-38
-65.92
-86.8
-94.21
Employee costs
-14.07
-7.71
-3.66
-4.1
Other costs
-2,575.51
-3,611.21
-9.7
-3.12
