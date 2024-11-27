iifl-logo-icon 1
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd Key Ratios

201.6
(5.00%)
Nov 27, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.5

-55.84

-60.65

413.46

Op profit growth

-59.46

9,23,173.51

-95.31

-79.37

EBIT growth

-59.52

-3,468.68

33.51

55.15

Net profit growth

-59.62

-4,512.05

31.14

74.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2,527.59

-3,584.85

-0.17

-1.43

EBIT margin

-2,468.8

-3,506.64

45.96

13.54

Net profit margin

-2,478.45

-3,529.71

35.32

10.59

RoCE

-77.1

-76.98

1.61

1.2

RoNW

-37.04

-25.64

0.38

0.28

RoA

-19.39

-19.37

0.31

0.23

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-172.51

-427.3

9.68

7.38

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-172.5

-427.29

9.68

7.38

Book value per share

30.04

202.78

630.23

620.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.23

3.5

P/CEPS

3.23

3.5

P/B

0.04

0.04

EV/EBIDTA

13.73

13.04

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.39

0.65

-23.13

-21.72

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

34.24

44.3

21.73

27.37

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

1,72,181.05

-12,820.52

-2,293.81

Net debt / equity

3.36

0.49

0.22

0.15

Net debt / op. profit

-0.57

-0.23

-3,008.19

-96.74

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-38

-65.92

-86.8

-94.21

Employee costs

-14.07

-7.71

-3.66

-4.1

Other costs

-2,575.51

-3,611.21

-9.7

-3.12

