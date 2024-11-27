Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.08
0.1
0
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-18.95
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
0
0
As % of sales
37.01
22.5
0
0
Other costs
-0.05
-0.07
-0.04
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
64.77
71.24
0
100.51
Operating profit
0
0
-0.04
0
OPM
-1.78
6.25
0
-0.51
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-3.91
-3.01
Other income
0.05
6E
0
1.86
Profit before tax
0.05
0
-0.04
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
0
-0.04
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
0
-0.04
0
yoy growth (%)
778.48
-114.12
16,588.84
-99.33
NPM
68.47
6.31
0
-0.53
