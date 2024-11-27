iifl-logo-icon 1
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd Balance Sheet

201.6
(5.00%)
Nov 27, 2024

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.31

0.31

0.31

0.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.07

0.97

1.26

0.91

Net Worth

1.38

1.28

1.57

1.22

Minority Interest

Debt

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.42

1.32

1.61

1.81

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.27

0.11

0.12

0.73

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.13

1.2

1.46

1.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Debtor Days

45.03

Other Current Assets

1.12

1.19

1.51

1.04

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

-0.06

-0.01

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.03

0.04

Total Assets

1.42

1.32

1.61

1.81

