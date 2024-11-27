Sashwat Technocrats Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.07
0.97
1.26
0.91
Net Worth
1.38
1.28
1.57
1.22
Minority Interest
Debt
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.42
1.32
1.61
1.81
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.27
0.11
0.12
0.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.13
1.2
1.46
1.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Debtor Days
45.03
Other Current Assets
1.12
1.19
1.51
1.04
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.06
-0.01
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.03
0.04
Total Assets
1.42
1.32
1.61
1.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.