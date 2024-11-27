Sashwat Technocrats Ltd Management Discussions

We submit herewith our Management and Discussion & Analysis Report on the Companys Business for the year ended March 31, 2024. We have attempted to include on all specified matters to the extent relevant or within limits that in our opinion are imposed by the Companys competitive position.

OVERVIEW OF INDIAN ECONOMY

The Indian economy had its own sets of challenges during the year. It dealt with issue like high inflation, tightening monetary policy, weakening industrial growth and investments and depreciation rupees. In the domestic market, better macroeconomic conditions, coupled with improved sentiment post the general election, helped India to be among the better performing emerging market economics. There was a slight increase in the GDP Growth, while inflation moderated and the Rupee remained relatively stable during the year.

INDUSTRY REVIEW

The real estate sector is one of the most globally recognized sectors. In India, real estate is the second largest employer after agriculture and is slated to grow at 30 % over the next decade. The real estate sector comprises four sub sectors -housing, retail, hospitality and commercial. The growth of this sector is well complemented by the growth of the corporate environment and the demand for office space as well as urban and semi-urban accommodations. The construction industry ranks third among the 14 major sectors in terms of direct, indirect and induced effects in all sectors of the economy.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Company is engaged in the business of real estate and providing related services. Your Company is expected to expand its business in the FY 2024-25 and is already working towards it.

RISK AND CONCERNS:

The Real estate market is inherently a cyclical market and is affected by macroeconomic conditions, changes in applicable government schemes, project cost, consumer financing and liquidity etc. Your Company has taken sufficient care to maintain quality of the construction which differentiates company products from market. However any economic downturn in the years to come, may adversely impact the business.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. The Board has inter alia reviewed the adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls relating to its financial statements.

DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

During the year, the Company has not adopted any accounting treatment which different from that prescribed in an Accounting Standards.