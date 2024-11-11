Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Sashwat Technocrats Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting_Unaudited Financials Result for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Sashwat Technocrats Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Quarter June 2024 Result - Outcome - Financials Quarter June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Sashwat Technocrats Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 24.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024