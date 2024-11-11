iifl-logo-icon 1
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd Board Meeting

Nov 27, 2024

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Sashwat Technocrats Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting_Unaudited Financials Result for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Sashwat Technocrats Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Quarter June 2024 Result - Outcome - Financials Quarter June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
Sashwat Technocrats Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 24.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Sashwat Technocrats Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Unaudited Financials Results for the Quarter ended December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

