Satellite Engineering Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1962, Satellite Engineering was promoted by the late R M Parik, Arvind Shah and Mrs S A Shah. It is engaged in the manufacture of a wide variety of electrical and electronic components like fluorescent starters, glow switches, neon bulbs, decorative lamps, flicker lamps etc. It had technical collaboration with Arlen, UK, for the manufacture of same.The company has two manufacturing units a 100% export-oriented unit located at Kandala exports to UK; the second unit located at Gandhidham, Gujarat, mainly caters to the local domestic market. In 1991, the company installed a fully automated glass shell blowing plant to meet its requirement of shell for flicker lamps. In 1992, it installed a bottle type plant. It also makes ignitors for HPSV lamps and PL lamps.In 1994, the company came up with an expansion plan of increasing the installed capacity of its fluorescent starters and glow switches, for which the company came out with a rights-cum-public issue. The company is studying various projects, one of which is room heaters and industrial oven heating, with collaboration from Taiwan. In 1995-96, its export division was awarded the BSI Kitemark registration for international quality and ISO 9002 certificate. The companys business as well as the plant was suffered a worst due to devastating Earth quake which occured in the cities of Bhuj,Gandhidham.