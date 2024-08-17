iifl-logo-icon 1
Satellite Engineering Ltd Share Price

4.56
(-5.00%)
May 14, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Satellite Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

4.56

Prev. Close

4.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.56

Day's Low

4.56

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Satellite Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Satellite Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Satellite Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:50 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 52.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Satellite Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

3.42

3.42

3.42

3.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.44

-2.18

-1.92

-1.92

Net Worth

0.98

1.24

1.5

1.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0.21

0.56

yoy growth (%)

-97.57

-61.61

Raw materials

0

-0.13

-0.21

As % of sales

121.46

59.73

38.5

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.04

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.25

-0.26

0

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.12

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.55

-0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.57

-61.61

Op profit growth

-8.62

-409.71

EBIT growth

-14.73

-4,632.81

Net profit growth

-3.76

-13,821.41

No Record Found

Satellite Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Satellite Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anand A Shah

Director

Vinodchandra Parikh

Whole-time Director

Aniket A Shah

Additional Director

Vipul Narendrakumar Soni

Additional Director

Amit N Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Satellite Engineering Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1962, Satellite Engineering was promoted by the late R M Parik, Arvind Shah and Mrs S A Shah. It is engaged in the manufacture of a wide variety of electrical and electronic components like fluorescent starters, glow switches, neon bulbs, decorative lamps, flicker lamps etc. It had technical collaboration with Arlen, UK, for the manufacture of same.The company has two manufacturing units a 100% export-oriented unit located at Kandala exports to UK; the second unit located at Gandhidham, Gujarat, mainly caters to the local domestic market. In 1991, the company installed a fully automated glass shell blowing plant to meet its requirement of shell for flicker lamps. In 1992, it installed a bottle type plant. It also makes ignitors for HPSV lamps and PL lamps.In 1994, the company came up with an expansion plan of increasing the installed capacity of its fluorescent starters and glow switches, for which the company came out with a rights-cum-public issue. The company is studying various projects, one of which is room heaters and industrial oven heating, with collaboration from Taiwan. In 1995-96, its export division was awarded the BSI Kitemark registration for international quality and ISO 9002 certificate. The companys business as well as the plant was suffered a worst due to devastating Earth quake which occured in the cities of Bhuj,Gandhidham.
