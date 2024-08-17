Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹4.56
Prev. Close₹4.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.56
Day's Low₹4.56
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
3.42
3.42
3.42
3.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.44
-2.18
-1.92
-1.92
Net Worth
0.98
1.24
1.5
1.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0.21
0.56
yoy growth (%)
-97.57
-61.61
Raw materials
0
-0.13
-0.21
As % of sales
121.46
59.73
38.5
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.04
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.25
-0.26
0
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.55
-0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.57
-61.61
Op profit growth
-8.62
-409.71
EBIT growth
-14.73
-4,632.81
Net profit growth
-3.76
-13,821.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anand A Shah
Director
Vinodchandra Parikh
Whole-time Director
Aniket A Shah
Additional Director
Vipul Narendrakumar Soni
Additional Director
Amit N Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Satellite Engineering Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1962, Satellite Engineering was promoted by the late R M Parik, Arvind Shah and Mrs S A Shah. It is engaged in the manufacture of a wide variety of electrical and electronic components like fluorescent starters, glow switches, neon bulbs, decorative lamps, flicker lamps etc. It had technical collaboration with Arlen, UK, for the manufacture of same.The company has two manufacturing units a 100% export-oriented unit located at Kandala exports to UK; the second unit located at Gandhidham, Gujarat, mainly caters to the local domestic market. In 1991, the company installed a fully automated glass shell blowing plant to meet its requirement of shell for flicker lamps. In 1992, it installed a bottle type plant. It also makes ignitors for HPSV lamps and PL lamps.In 1994, the company came up with an expansion plan of increasing the installed capacity of its fluorescent starters and glow switches, for which the company came out with a rights-cum-public issue. The company is studying various projects, one of which is room heaters and industrial oven heating, with collaboration from Taiwan. In 1995-96, its export division was awarded the BSI Kitemark registration for international quality and ISO 9002 certificate. The companys business as well as the plant was suffered a worst due to devastating Earth quake which occured in the cities of Bhuj,Gandhidham.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.