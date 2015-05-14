Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0.21
0.56
yoy growth (%)
-97.57
-61.61
Raw materials
0
-0.13
-0.21
As % of sales
121.46
59.73
38.5
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.04
-0.01
As % of sales
1,000.18
19.97
2.04
Other costs
-0.07
-0.18
-0.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,462.6
86.14
51.29
Operating profit
-0.13
-0.14
0.04
OPM
-2,484.26
-65.85
8.16
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.14
Interest expense
-0.02
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.1
Profit before tax
-0.25
-0.26
0
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-66.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.25
-0.26
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.25
-0.26
0
yoy growth (%)
-3.76
-13,821.41
NPM
-4,761.5
-119.85
0.33
