Satellite Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.56
(-5.00%)
May 14, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0.21

0.56

yoy growth (%)

-97.57

-61.61

Raw materials

0

-0.13

-0.21

As % of sales

121.46

59.73

38.5

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.04

-0.01

As % of sales

1,000.18

19.97

2.04

Other costs

-0.07

-0.18

-0.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,462.6

86.14

51.29

Operating profit

-0.13

-0.14

0.04

OPM

-2,484.26

-65.85

8.16

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.12

-0.14

Interest expense

-0.02

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.1

Profit before tax

-0.25

-0.26

0

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-66.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.25

-0.26

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.25

-0.26

0

yoy growth (%)

-3.76

-13,821.41

NPM

-4,761.5

-119.85

0.33

