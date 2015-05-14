Satellite Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.25
-0.26
0
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.55
-0.21
Other operating items
Operating
-0.9
-0.59
Capital expenditure
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.9
-0.59
Equity raised
-4.36
-3.83
Investing
0
0
Financing
0.73
-0.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.54
-4.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.