Satyam Silk Mills Ltd Management Discussions

We herewith submit the Management Discussion & Analysis Report on the business of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. In this we have attempted to include discussion on all the specified matters to the extent relevant or within limits that in our opinion are imposed by the Companys own competitive position.

COMPANY & INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

The Company is presently engaged in renting business of immovable properties.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

A summary of major performance indicators is given below, while the detailed and physical performance may be viewed from the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit & Loss Account and the Annexures thereto.

2023-24 2022-23 (Rs in Lakhs) (Rs in Lakhs) Total Income 155.57 56.29 Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax 68.73 (8.22)

In Assessing the recoverability of Company assets such as Investment, Trade receivable etc. The Company has considered internal and external information upto date of approval of these financial results and expects to recover the carrying amount of the assets. However, the management will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and assess its impact on the operations of the Company.

ENVIRONMENT & SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the need for environmentally, clean and safe operations. Our industry is not a polluting one. The Companys policy requires that all operations be conducted in such a way as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliance of statutory and industrial requirement for environment protection and conservation of natural resources.

OTHER MATTERS

Management is making efforts for the speedy recovery of business operations. Internal control system had been found to be adequate and is continuously reviewed for further improvement. Our team is committed to the Boards dictates on standards of conduct as well as good governance and exercise of due diligence including compliances of all relevant laws and regulations. Our appreciation is due to all employees and gratefulness to our Board, shareholders, financial institutions/Banks and other stakeholders.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this “Management Discussion & Analysis” which seek to describe the companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be considered to be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable Laws and Regulations.

Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the companys operations include global and Indian demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, stock availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the companys markets, changes in the government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and countries with which the company conducts business besides other factors, such as litigation and other labour negotiations.