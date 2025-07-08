iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Satyam Silk Mills Ltd Share Price Live

3.5
(-60.72%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.5
  • Day's High3.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close8.91
  • Day's Low3.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E2.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value133.32
  • EPS4.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Satyam Silk Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.5

Prev. Close

8.91

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.5

Day's Low

3.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

133.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.65

P/E

2.1

EPS

4.25

Divi. Yield

0

Satyam Silk Mills Ltd Corporate Action

19 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Satyam Silk Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Satyam Silk Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:04 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.35%

Non-Promoter- 27.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Satyam Silk Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.85

1.85

0.74

0.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.44

19.16

20.64

10.89

Net Worth

26.29

21.01

21.38

11.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.06

-0.01

0

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Satyam Silk Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Satyam Silk Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Deepa Bhavsar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Apoorva Jain

Independent Director

Disha Rajkumar Jain

Whole-time Director

Rohit Kumar Mishra

Independent Director

Prateek Parag Parekh

Registered Office

82 Maker Chambers III,

Nariman Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-022-22817051/22817052/22047164

Website: http://www.satyamsilkmill.com

Email: investor_grievance@rediffmail.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Satyam Silk Mills Limited as a public limited company under provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation on 31 August 1983 issued by t...
Read More

Reports by Satyam Silk Mills Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Satyam Silk Mills Ltd share price today?

The Satyam Silk Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Satyam Silk Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Satyam Silk Mills Ltd is ₹0.65 Cr. as of 07 May ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Satyam Silk Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Satyam Silk Mills Ltd is 2.1 and 0.07 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Satyam Silk Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Satyam Silk Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Satyam Silk Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the CAGR of Satyam Silk Mills Ltd?

Satyam Silk Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.72%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Satyam Silk Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Satyam Silk Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Satyam Silk Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.