SectorFinance
Open₹3.5
Prev. Close₹8.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.5
Day's Low₹3.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹133.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.65
P/E2.1
EPS4.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.85
1.85
0.74
0.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.44
19.16
20.64
10.89
Net Worth
26.29
21.01
21.38
11.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.06
-0.01
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Deepa Bhavsar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Apoorva Jain
Independent Director
Disha Rajkumar Jain
Whole-time Director
Rohit Kumar Mishra
Independent Director
Prateek Parag Parekh
82 Maker Chambers III,
Nariman Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-022-22817051/22817052/22047164
Website: http://www.satyamsilkmill.com
Email: investor_grievance@rediffmail.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated as Satyam Silk Mills Limited as a public limited company under provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation on 31 August 1983 issued by t...
Read More
