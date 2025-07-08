iifl-logo
Satyam Silk Mills Ltd Company Summary

3.5
(-60.72%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:25 PM

Satyam Silk Mills Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Satyam Silk Mills Limited as a public limited company under provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation on 31 August 1983 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company has been promoted by Mr. Satyapal Jaikumar Jain, Mrs. Rina Virendra Jain, Mr. Harsh Anand Jain, Mr. Anand Jaikumar Jain, Mrs. Sushma Anand Jain, Mrs. Laxmi Jain, and Mr. Gaurav Satyapal Jain. The company is able to grow with their experience and knowledge of the intricacies of the Investment market and real estate. The Company is engaged in real estate renting business. Over a period of time, the Company had invested in properties across Mumbai, Maharashtra which , now provides on lease to others generating rental income.

