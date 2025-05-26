Board Meeting 26 May 2025 19 May 2025

Satyam Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Adoption of Audited Financial Results for Quarter / Year ended 31.03.2025. To adopt Financial result for quarter / year ended 31.03.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/05/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

SATYAM SILK MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve ADOPTION OF QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDED 31.12.2024. To consider and approved standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SATYAM SILK MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024