Satyam Silk Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.85
1.85
0.74
0.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.44
19.16
20.64
10.89
Net Worth
26.29
21.01
21.38
11.63
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.42
0.91
1.03
0.52
Total Liabilities
27.71
21.92
22.41
12.27
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
2.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
27.38
21.91
22.36
10.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.32
0.01
0.03
-0.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.61
0.05
0.05
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
0
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
27.71
21.92
22.4
12.26
