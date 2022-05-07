To the Members of Satyam Silk Mills Limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Satyam Silk Mills Limited (“the Company”), which comprises of Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to the Board report but does not include the financial statement and our auditors report thereon. The Boards report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Management responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. Pursuant to the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure “A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and records.

(c) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure “B”.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contains any material misstatement. (Refer Note no.23 to the financial statements) v. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the financial year 2023-24.

Accordingly, reporting under Rule 11 (f) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For SVP & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration No. 003838N

Yogesh Kumar Singhania

Place: Mumbai Partner

Date:29th May,2024

Membership No. 111473

UDIN: 24111473BKHBLW2136

Annexure “A” referred to in “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report to the members of Satyam Silk Mills Limited of even date: i. a. In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment. The Company does not have any right to use assets. B. The Company does not have any intangible assets. b. As informed to us, all the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified during the year. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included under property, plant and equipment, are held in the name of the Company. d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. e. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended, and rules made thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ii. (a) The Company does not have any inventory. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. iii. In respect of any Investment made in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties: (a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any entity during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a), (c), (d), (e) and (f) is not applicable to the Company. (b) In our opinion, the investment made during the year are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments, given any loans nor provided any guarantee and security to parties covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits have been accepted by the Company within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, custom duty, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues during the year with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues mentioned in clause vii (a) which have been not deposited on account of any dispute. viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions not recorded in the books of accounts have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Hence, reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any loans during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) On the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements, in our opinion, the Company has not utilized funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes. (e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of Initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year or in the recent past and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. (c) Based on our audit procedure performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints received during the year by the Company and hence, reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act and all the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standard. Refer note no. 24 to the financial statements. xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Companys internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions prescribed under Section 192 of the Act with directors or persons connected with them during the year.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year, however, it has incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, Section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the Company for the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. For SVP & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration No. 003838N

Sd/-

Yogesh Kumar Singhania

Place: Mumbai Partner

Date:29 th May,2024

Membership No. 111473

UDIN: 24111473BKHBLW2136

Annexure “B” referred to in “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report to the members of Saytam Silk Mills Limited of even date:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Satyam Silk Mills Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the entity are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the entitys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements (4) also provide reasonable assurance by the internal auditors through their internal audit reports given to the from time to time.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, broadly, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential Component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For SVP & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration No. 003838N

Sd/-

Yogesh Kumar Singhania

Partner Place: Mumbai

Membership No. 111473

UDIN: 24111473BKHBLW2136

Date:29 th May,2024