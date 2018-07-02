iifl-logo-icon 1
Saumya Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

0.22
(-4.35%)
Jul 2, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

6.33

6.33

6.33

6.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.22

-6.78

-6.74

-6.73

Net Worth

-0.89

-0.45

-0.41

-0.4

Minority Interest

Debt

0.41

0.41

0.16

0.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.48

-0.04

-0.25

-0.23

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.12

0.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.48

-0.48

-0.38

-0.38

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.01

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.06

0.06

0.01

2.04

Sundry Creditors

-0.2

-0.2

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.34

-0.34

-0.4

-2.42

Cash

0

0

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

-0.48

-0.48

-0.25

-0.23

Saumya Capital Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

