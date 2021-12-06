To the Members of SCHABLONA INDIA LIMITED

Report on Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of SCHABLONA INDIA LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion, read with Note No- 37 & 38 and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2021, and its loss (including Other Comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged With Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note No.29 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses:

iii. There was no amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor education and protection fund by the company.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment (fixed assets).

(b) The property, plant and equipment (fixed assets) has been physically verified by the management according to the programme of periodical verification in the phased manner which in our opinion is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its fixed assets. The discrepancies noticed on such physical verification were not material.

(c) As per the records and information and explanations given to us, Immovable properties are in name of the company.

(ii) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventories of Finished Goods, Stores & Consumables etc during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the Management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records of its inventories and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of stocks as compared to book records.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of Clauses 3(iii) (a), (b) & (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans, guarantees, security and has not made any investment under the provisions of the Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from public within the provision of Section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under (to the extent applicable). We have been informed that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or other Tribunal in this regard.

(vi) The maintenance of the cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Company Act 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company. Thus, reporting under Clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable and there are no undisputed statutory dues payable for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable as at 31st March, 2021.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there was no undisputed amount payable in respect of the above dues and other material statutory dues in arrears were outstanding as at March 31, 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date of their becoming payable.

(viii) In our opinion, on the basis of audit procedure and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has outstanding loans from financial institution as at March 31,2021. The company does not have any dues to government and debenture holders.

(ix) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt securities) and has not raised any term loan. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) Based on the audit procedure performed and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration during the year in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provision of section 197 of the Act read with the schedule V of the Act .

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under Clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting under Clause 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into noncash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of the even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SCHABLONA INDIA LIMITED. ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors Judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion ,to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report that the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.