SectorCeramic Products
Open₹10.87
Prev. Close₹11.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹10.87
Day's Low₹10.87
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-69.19
Face Value₹4
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
1.26
1.26
1.26
1.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.9
-21.99
-20.16
-15.17
Net Worth
-21.64
-20.73
-18.9
-13.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.25
1.39
23.25
21.73
yoy growth (%)
-81.97
-93.98
6.98
-6.25
Raw materials
-0.42
-1.32
-17.42
-16.86
As % of sales
169.67
94.61
74.93
77.58
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.51
-4.42
-5.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.9
-1.81
-3.93
-5.92
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.38
-0.52
-0.49
Tax paid
0
0
-1.11
0
Working capital
-0.56
-2.96
-2.91
-5.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-81.97
-93.98
6.98
-6.25
Op profit growth
-4.94
-58.88
-46.55
4.13
EBIT growth
-22.71
-59.81
-41.07
4.5
Net profit growth
-50.13
-63.95
-14.61
3.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,140.05
|49.12
|18,157.84
|92.9
|1.05
|1,062.49
|166.86
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
7,527.25
|40.63
|9,789.85
|68.08
|0.8
|489.99
|937.76
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
643.7
|32.31
|2,639.67
|18.26
|0.47
|638.96
|182.1
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
70.51
|46.08
|1,036.82
|2.2
|0
|322.71
|93.77
Orient Bell Ltd
ORIENTBELL
331.35
|0
|485.43
|1.11
|0.15
|159.34
|209.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N Goenka
Executive Director & CFO
Satish C Vishwakarma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vinod Kumar Karwa
Company Secretary
Ritika Mansata
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shreya Kabra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chandan Mal Borar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Schablona India Ltd Merged
Summary
Schablona India Ltd, a Somany Enterprise, is a joint stock company registered in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1983. Its shares are listed at the Stock Exchanges at Bombay and Calcutta. Its Registered Office is situated at Kolkata.The Company has established its manufacturing base near Delhi in National Capital Region on NH-10 at Bahadurgarh in German Collaboration. The operations of the Company are divided under two separate divisions - one for production of Ceramic Decals and the other for production and marketing of value added Ceramic Tiles.
