Schablona India Ltd Merged Share Price

10.87
(-4.90%)
Dec 6, 2021|10:15:01 AM

Schablona India Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ceramic Products

Open

10.87

Prev. Close

11.43

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

10.87

Day's Low

10.87

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-69.19

Face Value

4

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Schablona India Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Schablona India Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Schablona India Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:11 AM
Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.84%

Non-Promoter- 38.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Schablona India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

1.26

1.26

1.26

1.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.9

-21.99

-20.16

-15.17

Net Worth

-21.64

-20.73

-18.9

-13.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.25

1.39

23.25

21.73

yoy growth (%)

-81.97

-93.98

6.98

-6.25

Raw materials

-0.42

-1.32

-17.42

-16.86

As % of sales

169.67

94.61

74.93

77.58

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.51

-4.42

-5.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.9

-1.81

-3.93

-5.92

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.38

-0.52

-0.49

Tax paid

0

0

-1.11

0

Working capital

-0.56

-2.96

-2.91

-5.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-81.97

-93.98

6.98

-6.25

Op profit growth

-4.94

-58.88

-46.55

4.13

EBIT growth

-22.71

-59.81

-41.07

4.5

Net profit growth

-50.13

-63.95

-14.61

3.43

No Record Found

Schablona India Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,140.05

49.1218,157.8492.91.051,062.49166.86

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

7,527.25

40.639,789.8568.080.8489.99937.76

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

643.7

32.312,639.6718.260.47638.96182.1

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

70.51

46.081,036.822.20322.7193.77

Orient Bell Ltd

ORIENTBELL

331.35

0485.431.110.15159.34209.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Schablona India Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N Goenka

Executive Director & CFO

Satish C Vishwakarma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vinod Kumar Karwa

Company Secretary

Ritika Mansata

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shreya Kabra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chandan Mal Borar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Schablona India Ltd Merged

Summary

Schablona India Ltd, a Somany Enterprise, is a joint stock company registered in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1983. Its shares are listed at the Stock Exchanges at Bombay and Calcutta. Its Registered Office is situated at Kolkata.The Company has established its manufacturing base near Delhi in National Capital Region on NH-10 at Bahadurgarh in German Collaboration. The operations of the Company are divided under two separate divisions - one for production of Ceramic Decals and the other for production and marketing of value added Ceramic Tiles.
