Schablona India Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.9
-1.81
-3.93
-5.92
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.38
-0.52
-0.49
Tax paid
0
0
-1.11
0
Working capital
-0.56
-2.96
-2.91
-5.13
Other operating items
Operating
-1.76
-5.16
-8.48
-11.55
Capital expenditure
0
-1.01
0.12
-4.59
Free cash flow
-1.76
-6.17
-8.36
-16.14
Equity raised
-43.98
-35.33
-20.25
-8.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
22.16
18.42
14.7
4.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-23.58
-23.09
-13.92
-19.71
