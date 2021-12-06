iifl-logo-icon 1
Schablona India Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

10.87
(-4.90%)
Dec 6, 2021|10:15:01 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Schablona India Ltd Merged

Schablona India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.9

-1.81

-3.93

-5.92

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.38

-0.52

-0.49

Tax paid

0

0

-1.11

0

Working capital

-0.56

-2.96

-2.91

-5.13

Other operating items

Operating

-1.76

-5.16

-8.48

-11.55

Capital expenditure

0

-1.01

0.12

-4.59

Free cash flow

-1.76

-6.17

-8.36

-16.14

Equity raised

-43.98

-35.33

-20.25

-8.45

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

22.16

18.42

14.7

4.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-23.58

-23.09

-13.92

-19.71

