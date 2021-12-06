Schablona India Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
1.26
1.26
1.26
1.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.9
-21.99
-20.16
-15.17
Net Worth
-21.64
-20.73
-18.9
-13.91
Minority Interest
Debt
11.11
11.15
10.99
7.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
1.12
Total Liabilities
-10.53
-9.58
-7.91
-4.92
Fixed Assets
1.97
2.26
2.7
3.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
1.12
Networking Capital
-12.73
-12.19
-10.93
-10.03
Inventories
0.85
1.25
1.8
4.15
Inventory Days
1,231.63
326.42
65.13
Sundry Debtors
1.34
1.42
2.78
9.34
Debtor Days
1,941.64
370.82
146.59
Other Current Assets
0.3
0.41
0.64
1.55
Sundry Creditors
-11.14
-11.17
-12.1
-17.84
Creditor Days
16,141.72
2,916.97
280
Other Current Liabilities
-4.08
-4.1
-4.05
-7.23
Cash
0.25
0.36
0.32
0.23
Total Assets
-10.51
-9.57
-7.91
-4.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.