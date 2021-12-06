iifl-logo-icon 1
Schablona India Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

10.87
(-4.90%)
Dec 6, 2021|10:15:01 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Schablona India Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

1.26

1.26

1.26

1.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.9

-21.99

-20.16

-15.17

Net Worth

-21.64

-20.73

-18.9

-13.91

Minority Interest

Debt

11.11

11.15

10.99

7.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

1.12

Total Liabilities

-10.53

-9.58

-7.91

-4.92

Fixed Assets

1.97

2.26

2.7

3.76

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

1.12

Networking Capital

-12.73

-12.19

-10.93

-10.03

Inventories

0.85

1.25

1.8

4.15

Inventory Days

1,231.63

326.42

65.13

Sundry Debtors

1.34

1.42

2.78

9.34

Debtor Days

1,941.64

370.82

146.59

Other Current Assets

0.3

0.41

0.64

1.55

Sundry Creditors

-11.14

-11.17

-12.1

-17.84

Creditor Days

16,141.72

2,916.97

280

Other Current Liabilities

-4.08

-4.1

-4.05

-7.23

Cash

0.25

0.36

0.32

0.23

Total Assets

-10.51

-9.57

-7.91

-4.92

QUICKLINKS FOR Schablona India Ltd Merged

