Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.25
1.39
23.25
21.73
yoy growth (%)
-81.97
-93.98
6.98
-6.25
Raw materials
-0.42
-1.32
-17.42
-16.86
As % of sales
169.67
94.61
74.93
77.58
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.51
-4.42
-5.04
As % of sales
149.26
36.87
19.04
23.2
Other costs
-0.35
-0.51
-3.71
-4.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
139.65
36.49
15.96
19.11
Operating profit
-0.9
-0.95
-2.31
-4.32
OPM
-358.59
-67.99
-9.93
-19.89
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.38
-0.52
-0.49
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.68
-1.11
-1.14
Other income
0.32
0.19
0.01
0.04
Profit before tax
-0.9
-1.81
-3.93
-5.92
Taxes
0
0
-1.11
0
Tax rate
0
0.22
28.45
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.9
-1.82
-5.05
-5.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.9
-1.82
-5.05
-5.91
yoy growth (%)
-50.13
-63.95
-14.61
3.43
NPM
-360.53
-130.31
-21.72
-27.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.