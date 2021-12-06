iifl-logo-icon 1
Schablona India Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

10.87
(-4.90%)
Dec 6, 2021|10:15:01 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.25

1.39

23.25

21.73

yoy growth (%)

-81.97

-93.98

6.98

-6.25

Raw materials

-0.42

-1.32

-17.42

-16.86

As % of sales

169.67

94.61

74.93

77.58

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.51

-4.42

-5.04

As % of sales

149.26

36.87

19.04

23.2

Other costs

-0.35

-0.51

-3.71

-4.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

139.65

36.49

15.96

19.11

Operating profit

-0.9

-0.95

-2.31

-4.32

OPM

-358.59

-67.99

-9.93

-19.89

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.38

-0.52

-0.49

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.68

-1.11

-1.14

Other income

0.32

0.19

0.01

0.04

Profit before tax

-0.9

-1.81

-3.93

-5.92

Taxes

0

0

-1.11

0

Tax rate

0

0.22

28.45

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.9

-1.82

-5.05

-5.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.9

-1.82

-5.05

-5.91

yoy growth (%)

-50.13

-63.95

-14.61

3.43

NPM

-360.53

-130.31

-21.72

-27.22

